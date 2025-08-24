Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence Can Silence Outlandish Doubters in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars are setting out on a new era under first-time head coach Liam Coen. With him, he brought on Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile, both of whom are also new to their respective positions in the NFL.
It makes sense why the franchise would want to bring in an infusion of fresh minds. The team isn't just trying to erase their miserable 4-13 showing from last season, but it has decades of disappointment to try to wipe from the memories of this fanbase. Not everything this organization has done has been horrible, though.
2021 first-overall pick Trevor Lawrence looked like he was on his way to becoming the Jaguars' second true franchise quarterback before last season. Now, Head Coach Liam Coen will be hoping to recover his developmental track and bring Jacksonville back to postseason relevancy. There's optimism that Coen will be able to do just that — the same way he did for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield as their offensive coordinator in 2024.
Bill Simmons isn't buying into the Jacksonville Jaguars' hype
Not everyone is sold on Liam Coen being able to right the ship for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025. Once a believer in Trevor Lawrence, The Ringer's Bill Simmons was seemingly burned too greatly by the quarterback's poor showing last season.
On The Bill Simmons Podcast, he didn't mince words on his pessimism for Lawrence, Coen, and the Jaguars as a whole for this upcoming campaign:
"He was one of my big guys last year."
One of his guests, Danny Heifetz, chimed in, "He spurned you, I can tell." Simmons continued his dissection:
"Yeah, and he's also not good. He's not good at football. I'm not willing to wait on [his performance with Liam Coen]. I don't think he's accurate. I think he throws hospital balls left and right. If I was Brian Thomas Jr.'s family, I'd be terrified every game. I don't think he's a smart quarterback. I think he does dumb s***, especially inside the 20. I forgot until I went through my notes how f***ing stupid the Jaguars were last year."
"I just don't think that goes away. I don't think he has it, and I think he's a complete stayaway. Not even for $0 [in an auction draft]."
Simmons didn't put the blame entirely on Lawrence, though. He surmised that the Jaguars actually ruined the quarterback:
"I've watched this happen too many times when these people get infected by being on bad teams for too many years. That's it. It's like gangrene, your leg falls off... I think Trevor Lawrence needs to leave Jacksonville before anything good happens for him. There's too much baggage now. Liam Coen had one good year with Baker Mayfield, and everyone's like, 'Ah, Ben Johnson 2.0!' Are we sure he's even going to be a good coach?"
Bill Simmons has been wrong plenty of times before. For example, if a millionaire had actually followed his million-dollar picks each week for the 2022 season, that person would have wound up in the hole nearly $2.5 million. His comparison between Liam Coen and Ben Johnson is also a great example, considering that Johnson had exactly one more successful season as an NFL offensive coordinator than Coen before both were hired as head coaches.
The Jaguars are hoping that this segment from Simmons will wind up on his pile of freezing cold takes by the end of the 2025 season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on this take.
Please let us know your thoughts on this take when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE