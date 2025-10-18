How the Jaguars Can Avoid First Losing Streak in Coen Era
As a brand new NFL head coach, Liam Coen will inevitably reach a bunch of milestones in his first season at the helm for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s already accomplished quite a few: first win, first loss, first home, first home loss, first road win, and so on and so forth.
In Week 7, he’ll be looking to notch another one, while hoping to avoid a different negative achievement. Against the Los Angeles Rams, Coen will either win his first NFL international game as a head coach, or start a losing streak for the first time in his young career.
The Jaguars took a sobering loss to the Seattle Seahawks in their last game, erasing the goodwill they built up by beating the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Now, they have to prove that their defeat to Seattle was the anomaly and not their 4-1 start to the year instead.
Jaguars slighted in Rams’ matchup in London
There are quite a few things leaning in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ favor in Week 7. They’re coming off a brutal loss, which could make them the more motivated and aggressive team against the Los Angeles Rams. The Jaguars are also much more accustomed to playing in London, adopting Wembley Stadium as their second home after playing once a season there for over a decade now.
The Rams will also be without star wideout Puka Nacua. The Jaguars won’t have linebacker Devin Lloyd, but Ventrell Miller should be able to replicate his production better than anyone in LA can imitate Nacua. Still, Jacksonville is going into this clash with the odds against them.
Four of the five editors on NFL.com’s panel sided with the Rams. Ali Bhanpuri believes LA will take it, 24-20:
“One of the best London matchups in recent memory, Rams-Jaguars has the potential to shine on the international stage ... as long as neither team looks like it did in Week 6. After the high of their stunning last-minute comeback over the Chiefs in Week 5, the Jags were humbled by the Seahawks on Sunday. They were dominated in the trenches, unable to run the ball effectively or protect Trevor Lawrence in the pocket. The Rams turned in a similarly unimpressive performance in one of the season's uglier wins, producing their fewest total yards (241) and lowest yards per play (4.7) of the year against a hurting [Baltimore] Ravens squad.”
“For Jacksonville to get back on track, it has to plug up its pass defense and manufacture a pass rush — two tough tasks made that much tougher with NFL interceptions leader Devin Lloyd (calf) sidelined. The Jags, and their zone-heavy scheme, rank 30th in pass yards allowed per game (256.3), which doesn't match up well against Matthew Stafford, who has thrown for the third-most yards this season against zone coverage (1,181) and is 11-0 against bottom-five pass defenses since 2021, per NFL Research. Whether he'll have similar success without Puka Nacua (ankle) is a fair question — especially considering his connection with Davante Adams remains a work in progress. In a game that I think will come down to the wire, the Rams make one more play to escape Wembley with a win.”
