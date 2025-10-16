Will Jaguars' London Advantage Prove Impactful vs. Rams?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are "hosting" the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7, hoping to get right again after taking a brutal loss to the Seattle Seahawks at home in their last game. The reason for those quotation marks is that the Jags won't be taking on the Rams at EverBank Stadium. Instead, Jacksonville's clash with LA will be this coming week's international game at Wembley Stadium.
The Jaguars have been the unofficial ambassador for the NFL in London for several years now and have grown a significant fanbase across the pond. Still, fans can't help but feel like they and their team have been robbed of at least one true home game in each season since they began their annual trip to the United Kingdom.
Hopefully, the crowd will provide a significant advantage for Jacksonville at Wembley. With an international crowd, though, it's certainly not a guarantee, especially considering that the Rams may have added quite a few bandwagon fans after their 2022 Super Bowl run.
Is London an advantage for the Jaguars?
Over the years, playing overseas has leaned in the Jacksonville Jaguars' favor. Despite their poor records in recent history, this team has actually gone 7-6 in the United Kingdom. That extends even further in the Trevor Lawrence era, as the young quarterback is currently 4-2 in London.
The last time we saw him across the pond, he led his Jaguars to a commanding 32-16 win over the New England Patriots in Week 7 last season. He went for 206 total yards, including 15-of-20 passing with one touchdown and no turnovers. As such, Lawrence has enjoyed his trips to the U.K.:
"It's fun. It's fun being over here. It really is. At first, when I came here in ‘21, it's kind of crazy, coming out here for the first time. You don't know what to expect, and you're coming out for one game. I think we were here for like two and a half days, and it's such a long trip.
"And it's a quick turnaround, but once you do it... I don't want to say like a second home, but for us, we're so used to coming here, like at The Grove, and all the employees are so friendly and nice, and seeing all the fans and the experience at the games playing in the two stadiums."
"The two stadiums are incredible. It's just a cool atmosphere to play in, and we've kind of gotten used to the whole travel deal and stuff like that. So, it's not as big of a deal for us now. And I just enjoy it. It’s fun being over here, and I think it's a good opportunity for our team to just come closer together. We spend a lot of time together just because we're all kind of separated from home and our families and all that stuff for a couple days, so we kind of have to hang around each other. And not that we don't like to do that, but it's just more time, and I think that that part of it's always fun."
