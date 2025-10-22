Why the Jaguars Offense is Lacking Any Semblance of Consistency
The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting a much-needed bye in Week 8 to collect themselves. After a miserable two-game skid, things are bleak in Duval. While they have an extra break to try to correct course, Head Coach Liam Coen has no shortage of issues to address with his team.
The defense has been disappointing, especially its inability to generate pressure or force turnovers during the losing streak. However, the primary culprit for the Jaguars' miserable showing in two straight games has been the offense, which has averaged just 9.5 points in the last two weeks.
Jacksonville's attack has struggled in every aspect. The ground game has disappeared after a fast start to the 2025 season, wide receivers are dropping passes again, and Trevor Lawrence hasn't been able to lead any meaningful, sustained drives. However, almost all of the Jaguars' offensive issues can be attributed to poor line play.
Consistency starts in the trenches
Against the Seattle Seahawks, Trevor Lawrence was sacked a career-high seven times. The Jacksonville Jaguars couldn't stop DeMarcus Lawrence, Leonard Williams, and the rest of their opponent's fearsome pass rush, letting up 33 pressures. After such a pitiful performance and with center Robert Hainsey's return on the horizon, there was no way that the offensive line wouldn't see some improvement in the next game, right?
Wrong. Not only did T-Law match his career high in sacks in the Jaguars' very next game against the Los Angeles Rams, but Jacksonville actually allowed even more pressures in London, despite Hainsey's return. It's difficult to expect Lawrence to lead a successful offense under such dire circumstances. Jacksonville media asked Robert Hainsey why the Jaguars have struggled to find consistency on that side of the ball:
"The things that show up obviously are the penalties, just those operational errors. Operation, penalties, missed assignments, those are all things that are super controllable as a group and as individuals. Penalties, mental errors, they're going to show up. It's just the nature of the game, but when you compound those with having to play really good teams and really good players where you're battling technique-wise all the time, everyone's going to get beat at some point."
"That's just how this game works. Everyone's good and you're competing and you're battling, but when you add all those up, it becomes way too many, and the negatives just decrease your chances of continuing drives and scoring on drives by astronomical numbers every time you get one. So, every time you have a negative play, you're really fighting an uphill battle, even if it just is one... it's only one play, but it almost kills that drive statistically."
