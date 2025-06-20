Did the Jaguars Find a Diamond in the Rough?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made mass changes this offseason, adding talent to address their most significant roster needs. They believe they may have found a quality addition to their offensive line. They are not the only ones.
Gennaro Filice of NFL.com believes so as well.
"Who will be this year’s Dominick Puni? Puni earned first-team All-Big 12 honors during his final season at Kansas, with the left tackle allowing zero sacks, per PFF’s charting. A third-round pick after the [San Francisco] 49ers traded up to select him at No. 86 overall, Puni was drafted to play guard, but at this point last year, no one projected him to start in Year 1," Filice said.
"Then the injury bug devoured San Francisco’s veteran guards over the summer, pressing Puni into immediate action. Ultimately, he started all 17 games and led the entire roster with 1,078 snaps, displaying a mature game that had a chorus of teammates and coaches singing his praises."
Filice noted Milum's talent speaks for itself, after the rookie did not allow a single sack during his final season of college football. However, Milum will soon face much stiffer talent than he did at West Virginia.
"Milum earned first-team All-Big 12 honors during his final season at West Virginia, with the left tackle allowing zero sacks, per PFF’s charting. A third-round pick after the Jaguars traded up to select him at No. 89 overall, Milum was drafted to play guard, but at this point, no one projects him to start in Year 1. So, will Milum follow in Puni’s footsteps to rookie renown? That remains to be seen, of course, but Liam Coen’s already saying nice things about him," Filice said.
Earlier this offseason, Coen noted some of Milum's strengths. Although he played many of his collegiate days as a left tackle, the Jaguars moved him to the interior offensive line. He is expected to develop into a contributor for the Jaguars.
"Specifically with Wyatt, I think you see some of the length, the size show up especially inside at guard, playing a position a little bit foreign to him based on last year's production. Typically, when you don't notice those guys up front, it's a good thing," Coen said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about Milum.
Please let us know your thoughts on Milum today when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.