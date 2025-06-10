3 Observations on Jaguars Extending Logan Cooke
The Jacksonville Jaguars made another notable offseason move on Monday, extending punter Logan Cooke with a record-breaking three-year contract.
So, what do we make of the Cooke extension? We break it down below.
This is a well-deserved deal
It is hard to say if there has been a more productive Jaguars player of this decade than Logan Cooke. Just in terms of how well he does his job, he is probably the Jaguars' most reliable and consistent player. He consistently puts the team in strong field positions, can flip the field for the defense in a time of need, and is a leader off the field.
Cooke is a Jaguar through and through and will likely finish his career as one of the top players in team history considering his production and accolades thus far. That isn't hyperbolic, either. He has been one of the NFL's elite punters for several years now, giving the Jaguars a sense of consistency in an otherwise very inconsistent franchise.
Jaguars' special teams to remain strong
The Jaguars have one of the NFL's best special teams units in the NFL. Part of that is due to good player development and scouting over the years. Part of it is special teams coordinator Heath Farwell and his staff. And part of it is because Cooke, kicker Cam Little, and long snapper Ross Matiscik. Cooke and Matiscik are All-Pro talents who are amongst the best at their positions in the entire NFL, and Little is an extremely talented young kicker.
With Cooke locked down for the next four years, one of the biggest questions facing the special teams unit has been answered. It has been a strength for years due to a variety of factors, but the presence and production of Cooke seems especially important. It is hard to imagine a world where the Jaguars would have had to replace him.
New regime has made feelings on Heath Farwell's units known
This is another instance of the Jaguars' new regime making it clear what they the think of the team's special teams unit. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen made it clear when he retained both Farwell and special teams assistant coach Luke Thompson that he thought the two did a good job with the unit in the past, and Farwell has said ownership even made it clear they wanted him to remain with the team.
With an extension for the on- and off-field leader of the special teams unit, Coen and general manager James Gladstone have sent another clear message. They are believers in the Jaguars' special teams unit and then some.
