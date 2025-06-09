BREAKING: Jaguars Special Teams Ace Signs Big Extension
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Monday that the franchise and Pro Bowl punter Logan Cooke have agreed to terms regarding a four-year extension.
Cooke, a seventh-round pick out of Mississippi State, has been with the Jaguars since being drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft.
In 2021, Cooke signed a four-year, $12 million extension, tying him to the team until the 2025 season. Now with this new extension, Cooke is tied to the franchise until after the 2029 season.
Cooke earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors last season, and it was a priority of new head coach and general manager, Liam Coen and James Gladstone, to retain the Special Teams unit from the previous administration, with Coen retaining STC Heath Farwell.
Cooke has provided a sense of stablilty for the franchise as they begin to rebuild their team around a crop of young stars that have yet to breakout in a consistent way. Head coach Liam Coen will be relying on Cooke to help his offense through the growing pains as the Jaguars can ill-afford to lose field position if they wish to make a run to the postseason.
Coen then spoke about his defense, citing them as a source of strength.
“I actually thought they did some really good things today. I thought just from a communication standpoint, punching the ball out. Doing it in the right way, though. We had a couple of guys trying to be intentional about getting the ball out and getting their hands on the football, something that we’re actively trying to be intentional about this whole offseason," Coen said.
"I thought the defensive staff has done a great job of communicating that in the meeting settings, bringing it out to the practice field. I thought they did a nice job setting the line of scrimmage, playing with length on the D-line. The ball was out. I mean, the ball was on the ground too many times for us offensively, but hey, on the flipside of it, that’s the first time as a head coach you have to be very neutral in those moments where I’m kind of ticked off that the ball is on the ground from an offensive standpoint. But ultimately, man, the defense did a nice job of getting the ball out today for us.”
If Coen's offense is to take hold, he needs to give them room to make mistakes. By solidifying Cooke's future, he has the defense and the special teams unit to take the franchise to unprecedented heights.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and keep up with all of our stories.
You can let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE