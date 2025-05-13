Former Jaguars Center Sounds Off on Travis Hunter, Liam Coen
The Jacksonville Jaguars went from having one of the most gloomy futures in football to being on the verge of unprecedented success in a matter of months, as new head coach Liam Coen and second overall pick Travis Hunter have flipped the script on professional football in Duval County.
Former Jaguars center Mitch Morse spoke about both men on Good Morning Football, praising Hunter's skills, intelligence, and versatility.
"He is a remarkable football player to watch, unbelievable what we're even discussing, an offensive guy playing defense, defense playing offense, I think physically, he can do it all." Said Morse.
"The thing that I don't people think people talk about enough is the install. You have two different installs that are very intensive, both on offense and defense, and talking to the guys that are in Jacksonville right now, Liam Coen's offense is not the easiest thing to get his head around. Smart guy, smart kid. Football is his life. It seems like who says he can't do it? It's just going to be a beautiful thing to see matriculate."
Morse then spoke about Coen's offense and what makes it so difficult to understand.
"I would just say it's the multitude of things, also just so many things in one play that you can either check in or check out, depending on which is every offense or defensive scheme, but just the multitude of maybe packages, how that's run, everything's based off the wide zone. So for offense might not be too hard. I know the route schemes are going to be a little bit intensive."
Coen is one of the few offensive minds to have had multiple stints as a play caller in both college and in the NFL over the past several years, with his success at those stops proving his methods and scheme works.
Looking at his scheme, there is a clear role for Hunter but that role only benefits the offense as a whole and does not take away from Trevor Lawrence, the offensive backfield, or Brian Thomas Jr.
For Hunter, he may be on the verge of becoming the most popular Jaguar of all time before the end of his rookie season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and keep up with all of our stories.
You can let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE