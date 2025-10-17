Jaguars’ Liam Coen Breaks Down What Makes the Rams So Dangerous
The Jacksonville Jaguars are off to a hot 4-2 start despite their loss this past weekend. They are a team that, structurally, is built to emulate the team they will play this weekend in London, England, the Los Angeles Rams.
How Jacksonville was built this offseason from a front-facing perspective resembles a mindset and personnel that have worked in Los Angeles in the past: general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen, whose paths crossed in Inglewood as director of scouting strategy and offensive coordinator, respectively, working under Rams coach Sean McVay
Coen discussed working under McVay and how the Rams have become a consistently great team under the eighth-year head coach.
Coen on McVay's consistency
Coen has learned a lot over the years as an offensive play-caller for three different programs at the collegiate and professional level. It was McVay who helped Coen adjust to the play-calling mindset in the NFL, and the latter has much respect for the Rams coach for how he is after a tough matchup.
"I think he is just as good, if not better, as a coach after a tough game," Coen said. "Whether it's a tough output for one side of the ball, a loss. I just feel like that's when he's at his best in terms of being able to still put confidence into the guys, the building, the staff, the culture."
In the years since McVay took over as head coach after being the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders at the ripe age of 30, the Rams had one season with a losing record, the year following their Super Bowl title in 2021. While it is hard to pinpoint McVay's record following a loss, Coen calls it "pretty cool" for how his former coach was able to get his players ready, and that it shows up every week with how hard the Rams play.
"I don't know what his record is after a loss, which that has a lot to do with determining coaches’ successes, I think, in a lot of ways," Coen explained. "But in terms of his ability to get the guys up every single week, I think is pretty cool. The way he addresses the players, the way that he handles the players, the staff, the coaches, from a positive state of mind, but also the standards, the demand, the way that he ultimately wants that team to play.
"It shows up every single week and win, lose or draw, they play hard."
