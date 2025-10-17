Jaguars Defense Might Surprise Everyone vs. Rams
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a lot of questions raised in their disappointing loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. Neither side of the ball played particularly well. The offense was only able to find the end zone twice, leading to a 20-12 defeat.
Generally, the Jaguars want to be able to win anytime their defense can hold the opponent to 20 or fewer points, but they weren't able to generate any takeaways and gave up some big plays that really made the difference in this game. Jacksonville needs both units to play significantly better if they want to escape London victorious over the Los Angeles Rams.
Thankfully, they should be a bit healthier against LA than they were versus Seattle. Devin Lloyd is out and didn't travel with the team, but they should have Robert Hainsey back at center. On defense, they're not necessarily getting anyone back, but they'll be counting on a lot more from EDGE Travon Walker.
Travon Walker should have more of a presence in Week 7
Travon Walker hurt his wrist and underwent surgery just before Week 5's clash with the San Francisco 49ers. The Jacksonville Jaguars' pass rush just hasn't been the same without him. In the first three games, their defense had an average pressure rate of 33.9 percent. In their last three outings, with Walker playing a total of just 27 snaps, that number dropped to 25.5 percent.
Walker was able to play with a club against the Seattle Seahawks but was severely limited in his first game back since having the operation. He only appeared in 16 snaps, leading to just 11 total pressures for the Jaguars in the loss. He's expected to make much more of an impact in Week 7 versus the Los Angeles Rams. Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile spoke on the progression he's seen from his star edge rusher:
"I think he's been progressing. I see a little bit more. He's just able to do a little bit more right now than he was early on, and I know he practiced toward the end of the week when we played Kansas City. And you could see like, alright, there's going to be a little bit of a curve here for him, and he's really done a good job progressing along since that point."
"So, it's really just trying to use him in probably similar ways to the way we did last week. And then, little by little, we can get him in there more and more, as he gets back to normal. He’s done a good job out here so far. A little bit more comfortable over the course of the last few days."
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to keep track of Travon Walker's development with the club.
Please let us know your thoughts on Walker's potential impact against the Rams when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.