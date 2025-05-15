Jaguars Have Slight Advantage in International Matchup vs. Rams
After a quietly productive free agency period and a notable NFL Draft that included a blockbuster trade up for Travis Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of reason to be excited about the upcoming season. Jacksonville has made several changes this offseason.
Those changes included replacing their old general manager and head coach with James Gladstone and Liam Coen. Jacksonville's front office additions alone warrant hope for a better future, as their previous regime was undoubtedly holding the franchise back over the last couple of seasons.
Now that the Jaguars appear on the right track, they can focus on next season, especially after the official release of the upcoming season's schedule. Jacksonville has a prime-time game, and they play internationally as well. The Jaguars are very accustomed to playing internationally.
With the league recently releasing the season schedule for every team, Jacob Camenker of USA TODAY listed the winners and losers of the NFL's international schedule. He believes the Jaguars were winners from the schedule release, specifically the international schedule.
"The Jaguars are extending their streak of playing in London to 12 seasons. While their game against the Rams looks like a tough matchup on paper, Jacksonville should have a slight home-field advantage given the fan base they have accrued over their years of playing in England," Camenker said.
"Add in that the Rams will be facing a significant time change, as England is eight hours ahead of the United States' West Coast, and the Jaguars could have a body-clock advantage in this matchup."
Jacksonville needs every advantage it can get this season, especially when playing against the league's top teams. They will do this when they face the Rams overseas and the Kansas City Chiefs. Even a slight advantage like the one Camenker noted goes a long way for the rebuilding Jaguars.
Jacksonville has an improved roster but needs to make more roster additions over the next few seasons to turn things around fully. Until then, the Jaguars' front office must continue taking the same approach they have taken so far this offseason to help ensure a complete turnaround.
