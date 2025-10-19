Why the Jaguars Miscalculated Their London Trip
The Jacksonville Jaguars have not been shy about their attempts to, in so many words, mirror the Los Angeles Rams.
From attitude to their head coach and general manager hires, the Jaguars can trace their current roots all the way back to Sean McVay and Les Snead. But for all of the things that make the teams so similar, the Jaguars took the opposite approach from the Rams at seemingly the worst time.
London Woes
When it comes to figuring out the proper plan for travel to international games, it does not seem like there is any true formula. But when two teams take such rapidly different approaches and get rapidly differently results in a 35-7 blowout, it is worth wondering if the winning team had the better idea.
The Rams underwent a travel plan to London that no other team has done, opting to not arrive to London until early Saturday. The Rams spent their entire week in Baltimore after playing the Ravens last week, opting not to travel back to California and then London in a short week.,
In years past, the Jaguars have gone out to London later in the week and spent as much time as possible in their own time zone. This year though, the Jaguars left on Monday -- just one day after their 20-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
"I've done it both ways. Going out early or staying on this time zone obviously and then leaving as late as kind of possible. It was just something that when we talked about in the offseason, this could be a possible opportunity for a new everything to maybe be together for an extended period of time," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last week.
"It just so happens I told the team, what a perfect time for this to come up, that we're coming off of a tough loss and we've got to face a little adversity as a team. Well now we're together for an extended period of time in a new setting, in a different place. Obviously, this organization has had a lot of familiarity with making this trip and I think our ops, travel, everybody that is involved really gets it. They just get it. They know how to do this trip. So, that gave me a lot of confidence to be able to move and say, look, let's go early and let's dive into this thing, get acclimated to the weather, to the fields, to all that stuff."
And thus, the Jaguars went the exact opposite route of McVay and Snead. And if the point of the week was to bring the team closer and eliminate mistakes, the product on the field certainly didn't look like it worked.
"Knowing that man, the game, the field may be a little bit different than what we've been playing in every day here. The weather, the conditions, just the being out there. That was what really went into it was just trying to give these guys—I talked to some of the players in the offseason about what they actually liked as well, and it weighed into it. And we tried to make the best decision. We did all the pros and cons from a sports science standpoint," Coen said.
"We dove into it and at the end of the day I thought it was just a great opportunity for our team to be together and to see if we could—right before the bye where we're not going to see each other for very long, we just thought it was a great op to get together, to dive into each other and I do think it came at the perfect time.”
