Jaguars Sound the Alarms After Getting Steamrolled By Rams
The Jacksonville Jaguars badly needed to get back on track in Week 7 vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
Instead, they suffered the worst loss of the Liam Coen for the second week in a row as the Jaguars suffered a 35-7 loss in London. From penalties, to dropped passes, to a defense that allowed the Rams to dice them up early on, nothing went right overseas.
First Quarter
The Jaguars got off to a sloppy start for the third week in a row, with the offense allowing a Jared Verse sack on the first play of the game to set up a three-and-out. Special teams issues continued as well, with Logan Cooke's punt going only 27 yards to the Rams' 40-yard line.
The Rams picked up three first downs via Matthew Stafford to move into the red-zone, with Stafford finding Tyler Higbee twice for solid gains. Greg Newsome and the defense kept Davante Adams from catching a third-down pass, setting the Rams to go for fourth down from the Jaguars' 16.
Stafford found Kyren Williams for a nine-yard gain to easily pick up the first, while a penalty on Andrew Wingard pushing the Rams inside the Jaguars' five-yard line to set up a touchdown from Stafford to Konata Mumpfield to put the Rams up 7-0.
Jacksonville's penalty issues then continued to start the next drive, with Patrick Mekari being hit with a holding to make it 1st-and-20. The Jaguars again went three-and-out, with Trevor Lawrence starting 1-of-4 for seven yards on the first two drives.
After a good punt from Cooke put the Rams at their own 21, the Rams began to move the ball with ease thanks to another penalty on Wingard and then a 23-yard completion to Colby Parkinson. Stafford then found Adams for 15 yards to move into the red-zone. Stafford then found Adams for a two-yard touchdown over Jourdan Lewis to make it 14-0.
After two drives apiece, the Rams had 11 first downs to the Jaguars' 0, while the Rams were outgaining the Jaguars 110-10. The Jaguars finally got their first first down of the game on the final play of the first quarter.
Second Quarter
After Parker Washington picked up a fourth-down with a rush attempt on an end around, the Jaguars once again went backward with a Nate Landman sack on Lawrence, eventually leading to another punt.
After the Jaguars forced their first three-and-out from the Rams' offense, Washington gave the Jaguars some life with a punt return touchdown ... before it was called back due to a block in the back on Jarrian Jones.
The Jaguars moved the ball into scoring range before a Brian Thomas Jr. drop on third-down forced the Jaguars into 4th-and-3. Instead of going for it, the Jaguars sent out Cam Little for a 50-yard field goal that went wide left, giving Little his fourth missed field goal in the last five weeks.
The Jaguars were hit with yet another critical penalty on the next drive, with Lewis being flagged for DPI and pushing the Rams into scoring position. A few plays later, Parkinson nearly scored on a screen from 17 yards out to bring the Rams to the Jaguars' 1-yard line. Two plays later, Adams scored his second touchdown of the day to make it 21-0.
The Jaguars got themselves into scoring position with some key completions from Lawrence to Thomas, Washington and Hunter Long before the Jaguars were faced with a 4th-and-7 from the Rams' 11. Down 21, the Jaguars opted to go for it but a Lawrence scramble was short of the sticks.
Third Quarter
After the Jaguars forced an early three-and-out from the Rams' offense, the Jaguars began moving the ball with a few big completions to Travis Hunter. A pass interference and a defensive holding call on Rams defensive backs then helped the Jaguars get into scoring range. The Jaguars then faced 4th-and-2 that fell incomplete after being dropped by Dyami Brown.
Hunter managed to get a key pass breakup downfield on Adams on the following drive, and the Jaguars responded with a 39-yard shot downfield to Brown. The drive once again stalled after a Thomas drop, however, and the Jaguars failed to convert a fourth down for the third time on the day to turn the ball over again.
Jacksonville's defense forced another quick punt, but the Jaguars' drive was suffocated by sacks and penalties -- the same occurred on the next drive, with Washington dropping a would-be first down on third-down and giving the ball back to the Rams.
Fourth Quarter
The Jaguars' defense continued to play hard, with Josh Hines-Allen notching his first sack since Week 3 ... until a holding on Montaric Brown wiped it out. Then the Rams were faced with 4th-and-short and Stafford hit rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson for an easy 31-yard touchdown after he burned Wingard.
The Jaguars and Rams then swapped touchdowns, with Travis Hunter scoring his first touchdown of the year on a 34-yard catch before Stafford found Adams for his fifth touchdown pass, and Adams' third touchdown catch, of the day. Hunter finished the game with his first 100-yard game of the year.
The Jaguars will fall to 4-3 entering their bye week.
