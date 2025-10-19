5 Bold Observations on Jaguars' Troubling Setback vs. Rams
The Jacksonville Jaguars have to go back to the drawing board.
The Jaguars looked absolutely lifeless in a 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London, and now they have a long plane ride back before their bye week. So, what were our biggest takeaways from the dismantling? We break it down below.
The offense is in a bad, bad place
The Jaguars' offense has been disappointing for much of the 2025 season. They have had flashes and spurts of effective play, but they have also been a very mistake-filled offense in key moments and situations. From penalties, to drops, to missed throws, to sacks, it has all been bad over the last two weeks as the Jaguars have scored just 19 points since taking down the Chiefs.
Seemingly every receiver not named Travis Hunter has had issues catching the ball, the offense either won't or can't lean on the running game, Trevor Lawrence and his skill players are not making enough plays, and Lawrence has been sacked 14 times over the last two games. Nothing is really going right for what was supposed to be the strength
The defense is free-falling
After allowing roughly 18 points per game over the first month of the season, the figure has risen by neary a touchdown in the last three weeks. In that span, the Jaguars also have just one turnover and have been picked apart by quarterbacks on a consistent basis. Perhaps most worrying of all is the fact that the Jaguars' three worst games defensively have come against the three best quarterbacks they have played.
The defense played better in the second half, but it was also clear the Rams took their foot off the gas. The Jaguars' defense looked below average when the game was still a game, and it has now become clear what this unit looks like without the takeovers.
Cam Little's issues spilling over?
At one point in the game, the Jaguars turned the ball over on downs three different times in Rams territory. All three such drives came after Cam Little missed his fourth field goal in five weeks, and it is worth wondering how much Little's struggles led Jaguars head coach Liam Coen to opting to keep his field goal unit off the field in key moments.
Perhaps Coen was also adjusting to the fact the Jaguars were down by three touchdowns early in the game, but it seems hard to believe the Jaguars would have gone for it from the Rams' 11, 30 and 27-yard lines had their kicker been more reliable leading up to those moments.
Travis Hunter's usage
Travis Hunter had his best day as a pro vs. the Rams, catching eight passes for 101 yards and his first touchdown, while also recording an impressive pass breakup on Davante Adams. Hunter looked more like a player who the passing game should funnel through and less like a screen-heavy target he has been used by, but it wasn't his offensive usage that should be the story of this game. Instead, it is his defensive usage that was highly questionable.
Hunter has proven to be the best pure cover cornerback on the roster through the first seven weeks of the season, especially in recent weeks. There is a reason he made a play on Adams when others failed to do so on Sunday. But for some reason, Hunter played zero defensive snaps in the first half. Montaric Brown is a solid player. As is Greg Newsome. But simply put, neither should be a reason Hunter is on the sidelines for more than a handful of snaps.
Play of the day
We said leading into the game that it felt like Travis Hunter would finally find the end-zone this week. We did not anticipate that it would be the only time the Jaguars scored, making it the easy pick for this week's play of the day/
