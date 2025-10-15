Everyone Missed What Trevor Lawrence Quietly Proved in Week 6
The Jacksonville Jaguars had their legs taken out from under them by the Seattle Seahawks. Coming off a short week after a resounding victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Monday Night Football, spirits were high in Duval. The energy was palpable between the team and its fans after a stellar 4-1 start to the 2025 NFL season.
That ended abruptly in Week 6, with the Jaguars falling short, 20-12. The final result was close, but Jacksonville never really got any momentum in this game. Trevor Lawrence had a decent outing on the box score, with 258 passing yards, 64 percent completions, two touchdowns, and no turnovers.
However, the Jaguars largely lost because the offense couldn't find enough consistency to capitalize on the Seahawks' secondary, missing three starters. Seattle's defense was able to neutralize the ground game, keep Lawrence from using his legs, and prevent big plays from the air attack by applying copious pressure on Jacksonville's quarterback.
Trevor Lawrence given a pass
Trevor Lawrence was undoubtedly outplayed by Sam Darnold, who was able to generate enough explosiveness to upend the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road. The Seattle Seahawks' offense was almost entirely dependent on big plays in Week 6, with nearly 50 percent of their total passing yards coming on just four plays, including a 61-yard touchdown for Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
T-Law was able to connect with Brian Thomas Jr. for a couple of chunk gains, but outside of that connection and Tim Patrick's 21-yard score, everything else for the Jags' air attack was a dink or a dunk. Still, not too much blame can be put on the quarterback, considering the Seahawks racked up 33 pressures and seven sacks to get the win. The New York Times' Jeff Howe only dropped Lawrence one spot to 16 in his latest quarterback rankings:
"Trevor Lawrence has been taking more ownership of the Jaguars' offense of late, which was a primary focus before the season. When his receivers aren’t open, especially on money downs, Lawrence has done a better job of extending the play or scrambling for yards."
"His raw, physical talent has been on display in those situations, according to an executive who recently studied Lawrence’s season. There’s still plenty for Lawrence to clean up — and the same can be said for the on-field mistakes that have added up around him — but tangible improvements are noteworthy this early under a new coaching staff."
