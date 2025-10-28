What Fantasy Owners can Expect from Brian Thomas Moving Forward
A lot of ink has been spilled over Brian Thomas Jr.'s struggles for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. After an astounding rookie campaign, there were high hopes for what BTJ could do in his second go-around in the NFL. After all, he'd hopefully be catching passes from Trevor Lawrence all year instead of backup quarterback Mac Jones. Plus, there was optimism that new head coach Liam Coen could fully maximize the star wide receiver.
That led to him being one of the most highly drafted players for the 2025 fantasy football season. According to FantasyPros, he was the WR8 in PPR leagues this year across the most popular platforms, with an overall average draft position of 15. He's severely underperformed those expectations.
Through the first seven games of the Jaguars' season, he's averaged just 11 full-PPR points per outing. That has him as just the 42nd-highest weekly scorer at wide receiver. But fantasy owners shouldn't give up on their star prospect just yet.
Brian Thomas Jr. could come out of the gates swinging
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a lot of issues to address in their Week 8 bye after a highly discouraging two-game skid against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. One of the priorities had to be the play of Brian Thomas Jr. and his disconnect with quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
There's been a lot of discourse over who's to blame for BTJ's struggles this season — Thomas Jr. himself, T-Law, or perhaps even Head Coach Liam Coen? In reality, it's likely a combination of all three. The Jaguars haven't used BTJ in his comfort areas as much as some would like, with Coen actively working to expand his receiver's route tree and versatility in the passing game.
It's easy to forget that Lawrence only had nine full games with Thomas Jr. last year, one of which the former LSU Tiger didn't even start. He's been working to build a rapport with his new WR1 while also trying to master his fourth offensive system in five seasons.
Of course, BTJ's issues with drops this year are solely on him. Part of it might be due to a mental block or a lingering shoulder injury that he reaggravated in the loss to the Rams. Hopefully, he was able to use the bye to fully recover and clear any cerebral obstacles that might be preventing him from reaching his ceiling in this offense.
For what it's worth, Coen has been optimistic about what he's seen from Thomas Jr. during the bye week, and the head coach fully expects his WR1 to get back on track. With a softer schedule ahead for the Jaguars and an extra slate of practices for BTJ, T-Law, and coach Coen, fantasy owners might finally get the production they drafted Thomas Jr. for in the second half of the season.
