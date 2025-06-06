Former Super Bowl Champion Sees Hunter’s Biggest Impact on Defense
Defensive backs coach Ron Milus approached Liam Coen after a recent OTA session with a simple question.
“Milo came up to me after practice and said, ‘Can we have him more?’” Coen recalled earlier this week.
The him, course, is Travis Hunter, and Coen obliged. And in turn, Hunter – the cornerback -- wound up dismantling the Internet after an incredible practice interception against rookie college free agent Darius Lassiter.
And defense is where Mark Schlereth sees Hunter making the most impact as an NFL rookie. Schlereth, who has three Super Bowl rings and currently serves as a FOX Sports color commentator for NFL games, noted that Coen’s comments on Hunter were from a defensive perspective.
“He was really talking about his defensive prowess in seven-on-seven and down there in the red zone,” Schlereth said earlier this week on FS1’s Breakfast Ball. “And he talked about the fact that Travis Hunter not only looked the part from a coverage standpoint when he was in man-to-man, but had the spatial awareness.
“And that's one of the things that really sets him apart when you watch him play defense. … I think a lot of it's because of his offensive skillset, and because of the fact that he played offense, he understands leverage, he understands spatial awareness, he understands route combinations, so he's really good on that side of the ball. So, where he might have the biggest impact right off the bat? I think is on the defensive side.”
And on the defensive side, the Jaguars won’t have to wait long to see Hunter tested. Jacksonville gets a Week 1 warmup against Carolina and Bryce Young, Adam Thielen and fellow first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan. And after that, well, strap in.
Week 2 is a trip to Cincinnati. Hunter figures to line up opposite either Tee Higgins or Ja’Marr Chase, who’s coming off a historic triple-crown receiving season in which he led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches. Quarterback Joe Burrow, meanwhile, led the league in passing yards and touchdown passes.
Coen is just as excited to see Hunter tested as everyone else.
“Just the movement skills and some of the man coverages,” said the head coach, “the feel in zone. You can definitely see how natural it is for him. He is still learning, still growing. He’s trying to learn the calls as much as possible, but when you see him in the seven-on-seven and team settings, he does not look out of place by any means.”
Don’t forget to follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to stay updated on the latest information.
And, be sure to visit our Facebook page and interact with fans all over the world by clicking here.