How Jaguars Have Turned Football World Into Believers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- People are believing in the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Jaguars are giving them no reason to think otherwise.

The Jaguars won their seventh game in a row on Sunday, taking down the Indianapolis Colts in a 23-17 win that saw the first AFC South sweep of the Liam Coen era. And with another win in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans, the Jaguars will have a chance to further cement why so many have become believers in Duval.

Jaguars Get Love

CBS Insider Jonathan Jones recently discussed why in the wake of the Jaguars' Week 17 win, there is no longer reasons to doubt them. As he has explained, they have earned that right.

"Look, this is still a good Colts defense led by a great defensive coordinator in Lou Anarumo. And I want to say because maybe we in the national media haven't given the Jaguars enough love as they have gone on this run," Jones said.

"After last week's win, I was like, okay, I believe in the Jacksonville Jaguars now. I believe they can go out there once they beat the Denver Broncos, it's like, yeah, okay, I've seen it now, maybe not against the Colts, and maybe not against some of the other teams that they faced and beat handily, but last week, did it for me."

The Jaguars did not simply see the Colts roll over on Sunday despite already being eliminated from the playoffs. But despite the Colts' best efforts, the Jaguars won the battle on paper and on the field despite two red-zone turnovers nearly thwarting their chances.

"I will allow Trevor Lawrence to have a mistake. I'm okay with that. I'm also okay with him doing it when Tuten is out for this game. So they're down a running back. Let's not forget they're also winning these games where they're down the number two pick in Travis Hunter," Jones said.

"And yeah, it wasn't necessarily working out, but things might have caught flames just a little bit, right? So they're down a guy that should be contributing in the pass game, and they were down a running back, and Trevor Lawrence is getting it done with his legs."

"The thing that stood out to me, while Trevor Lawrence didn't have an amazing stat line, 7-of-14, the Jaguars were on third down, so they just kept extending the drives, and that will wear out a good defense, that they just couldn't get off the field," Jones said.

"So credit to the Jaguars. I believed in them after last week, I will allow Trevor Lawrence to have a mistake against a good defense."

