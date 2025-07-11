Will Jaguars Become Best Secondary in AFC South?
One offseason can change the entire trajectory of one position group, a player, or an entire franchise for the foreseeable future. That has been the story in the NFL for its entire lifespan.
There have been dynasties built in one offseason, championship rosters, the selection of the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, and a trade of two quarterbacks that changed two franchises for the better. For better or worse, the offseason is a massive and critical element to the success of a team.
This offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars and their first-year general manager James Gladstone went off on a mission to improve and stabilize the roster. On paper, it looks like he has done just that, with improved depth at critical areas such as the offensive line, pass rusher, and the Jaguars secondary, the subject of discussion.
There are expected to be plenty of eyeballs on this group of players in 2025. After finishing among the worst passing offenses in the NFL, the Jaguars secondary, filled with quality talent, is looking to rebound in a big way under defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.
The group, led by cornerback Tyson Campbell, saw additions to the secondary with the signing of nickel defender Jourdan Lewis and the draft selection of Caleb Ransaw in the third round. Furthermore, first-round pick and two-way playmaker Travis Hunter is set to see plenty of time on defense throughout the season.
With the offseason additions and a new defensive coaching staff, could the Jaguars become the team with the best secondary in the AFC South? The answer lies in three key areas: safety, No. 2 cornerback, and the role Hunter could have.
It is hard to argue against the Houston Texans, Jacksonville's rival, for the best defensive back group in the division. Derek Stingley, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Jalen Pitre, Kamari Lassiter, and Calen Bullock make up an outstanding group that will be hard to defeat on Sundays. However, there is no reason why the Jaguars cannot become just as good a group.
Yet, they must figure out who their No. 2 corner opposite of Campbell will be, along with a competition at safety next to Eric Murray. Montaric Brown is the leading candidate over Jarrian Jones, and Hunter will likely see snaps there as well as Campanile will look to figure out the jigsaw puzzle throughout training camp and the regular season.
Jacksonville, though, has a high ceiling amongst the group, especially if they can stay healthy and Hunter's impact is as good as it was at Colorado when he won the Heisman Trophy. It is not an impossible path, but the Jaguars may need another offseason to complete the task and challenge Houston for the best group of defensive backs in the division.
