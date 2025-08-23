Jaguar Report

5 Jaguars Who Need a Big Preseason Finale

Which Jacksonville Jaguars need good showings vs. the Miami Dolphins?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen watches his team warm up before an NFL scrimmage at EverBank Stadium Friday August 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen watches his team warm up before an NFL scrimmage at EverBank Stadium Friday August 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars kick off their preseason finale tonight in Miami, taking on the Dolphins with just two weeks before things get real in Week 1.

The final preseason game is always critical for players fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster; so, which Jaguars need a strong showing tonight with that in mind?

Chad Muma

chad mum
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Chad Muma (48) makes a run at the sled during the fourth organized team activity at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Tuesday, May 27, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We have discussed the Jaguars' linebacker depth situation throughout the course of training camp, and recent weeks have only ramped up the competition for the backup spots. Jack Kiser has seen his reps with the No. 2 defense increase seemingly week-by-week, and he got plenty of run with the backup defense in joint practices with the Miami Dolphins.

If Kiser is rising up the depth chart -- and he clearly is making the team as a fourth-round rookie -- then that means Chad Muma will need to do something to fend him off. He has had an uneven preseason thus far, so he will need to show out in the preseason finale to enter next week with some momentum.

Trenton Irwin

nf
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Trenton Irwin (83) jogs on the field during the Jaguar’s 12th NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' top four receivers are set in stone with Brian Thomas Jr, Dyami Brown, Travis Hunter, and Parker Washington. It seems wide open behind them, especially after Joshua Cephus was waived before reverting to the team's injured reserve. It feels likely their No. 5 receiver is on a different roster, but the top internal option is likely Trenton Irwin. Irwin has had a quiet camp, and needs a big game tonight to build some momentum.

Jordan Jefferson

nf
Aug 23, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson (98) shown on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

With the additions of veteran defensive tackles Austin Johnson and Khalen Saunders in recent weeks, the Jaguars have improved their nose tackle depth with experienced options. Second-year defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson could be the player who sees his spot slip as a result, and a big game could go a long way.

QB3

nf
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Seth Henigan (19) throws the ball after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' have their top-two quarterbacks set with Trevor Lawrence and Nick Mullens, which means the No. 3 spot that is set for the practice squad is still up in the air. John Wolford has the experience and has gotten more reps than Seth Henigan, but Henigan has arguably shown more upside.

BJ Green

nf
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II (95) talks to fans after the game of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Steelers defeated the Jaguars 31-25. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have four defensive ends they really like in Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Dawuane Smoot, and Emmanuel Ogbah. The depth behind them is mostly filled with undrafted rookies, and the most impressive of the group has been BJ Green. It might be hard to keep him on the 53-man roster, but a big performance against the Dolphins could pay dividends.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on these 5.

Please let us know your thoughts on these 5 when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.