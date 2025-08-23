5 Jaguars Who Need a Big Preseason Finale
The Jacksonville Jaguars kick off their preseason finale tonight in Miami, taking on the Dolphins with just two weeks before things get real in Week 1.
The final preseason game is always critical for players fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster; so, which Jaguars need a strong showing tonight with that in mind?
Chad Muma
We have discussed the Jaguars' linebacker depth situation throughout the course of training camp, and recent weeks have only ramped up the competition for the backup spots. Jack Kiser has seen his reps with the No. 2 defense increase seemingly week-by-week, and he got plenty of run with the backup defense in joint practices with the Miami Dolphins.
If Kiser is rising up the depth chart -- and he clearly is making the team as a fourth-round rookie -- then that means Chad Muma will need to do something to fend him off. He has had an uneven preseason thus far, so he will need to show out in the preseason finale to enter next week with some momentum.
Trenton Irwin
The Jaguars' top four receivers are set in stone with Brian Thomas Jr, Dyami Brown, Travis Hunter, and Parker Washington. It seems wide open behind them, especially after Joshua Cephus was waived before reverting to the team's injured reserve. It feels likely their No. 5 receiver is on a different roster, but the top internal option is likely Trenton Irwin. Irwin has had a quiet camp, and needs a big game tonight to build some momentum.
Jordan Jefferson
With the additions of veteran defensive tackles Austin Johnson and Khalen Saunders in recent weeks, the Jaguars have improved their nose tackle depth with experienced options. Second-year defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson could be the player who sees his spot slip as a result, and a big game could go a long way.
QB3
The Jaguars' have their top-two quarterbacks set with Trevor Lawrence and Nick Mullens, which means the No. 3 spot that is set for the practice squad is still up in the air. John Wolford has the experience and has gotten more reps than Seth Henigan, but Henigan has arguably shown more upside.
BJ Green
The Jaguars have four defensive ends they really like in Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Dawuane Smoot, and Emmanuel Ogbah. The depth behind them is mostly filled with undrafted rookies, and the most impressive of the group has been BJ Green. It might be hard to keep him on the 53-man roster, but a big performance against the Dolphins could pay dividends.
