Jaguars vs. Dolphins: How to Watch
The Jacksonville Jaguars will not play their starters in the Week 3 preseason finale vs. the Miami Dolphins on Saturday evening, but the contest will still have plenty of key storylines to track.
“We are not going to play our starters. We got them the two weeks of work in the first two games. In an ideal world looking back, if you had the joints earlier on, you wouldn't play them. Would play maybe a series in the third, and that's what we did in Tampa last year, and I liked it," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Thursday.
"It'll be a lot of young guys getting some quality work, and there's a lot of guys that are going to play that are fighting for a roster spot or fighting for a roster spot potentially on somebody else's team. So, this is valuable tape, a great challenge. That's something we're going to obviously go up against. We're all going to go up against, but it's a good opportunity for those guys as well.”
So, how can you watch the final preseason game before the regular season starts?
How To Watch
Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.
Date: Aug. 23, 2025.
Time: 7 p.m. eastern.
TV Channel: FOX WFOX-30 Action News Jax
Saturday’s game will mark the 13th meeting between the Jaguars and Dolphins in the preseason dating back to 1995. Jacksonville is 5-7 against Miami in the preseason. In their first matchup on Aug. 4, 1995, the Jaguars defeated the Dolphins, 24-21, the franchise’s first ever preseason win and second ever preseason game.
“I think the guys that are on our team, I think there's a lot of clarity. I would assume there's probably going to be some players on other people's rosters that will be on our roster. That's the reality of this thing," Coen said.
"So, at multiple positions, we have guys that are either on the border or, hey, man, we're going to have to go and look elsewhere when the time comes. That's just the reality of this time that we're in, this phase but there are some guys that are going to be playing this weekend that are fighting for roster spots.”
