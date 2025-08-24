Duval Reacts to Jaguars' Preseason Finale vs Dolphins
The Jacksonville Jaguars came into their final preseason game ahead of the 2025 NFL campaign with great confidence. Head Coach Liam Coen felt that he had seen enough from his offensive and defensive first-teams to give them the night off. Despite the massive systematic overhaul and numerous changes in on-field personnel, he wanted his primary players to shift their focus to Week 1's matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
The Jags came into their preseason finale versus the Miami Dolphins winless. They came up just short on potential game-winning drives in both of their first two exhibitions, falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 25-31, and tying with the New Orleans Saints, 17-17.
Sans its starters, Jacksonville didn't fare much better in Week 3. They finished their preseason 0-2-1 with a 6-14 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
How fans reacted to the Jaguars' preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins
With the starters resting, the Jacksonville Jaguars' second-team defense got to test their mettle against the Miami Dolphins' first-team offense. They came away with surprisingly great results.
Not only did their performance have Jags fans buzzing, but it also elicited some hilarious dismay from the Dolphins faithful.
One of the key players to watch for Jacksonville heading into the night was B.J. Green II. He's been one of the most impressive defenders throughout preseason, not just for the Jaguars but in the entire league. As an undrafted free agent signing, he's fighting for a spot on the final 53-man roster. He's gained the respect of fans heading into the season and that continued against Miami.
Kicker Cam Little finished his revelatory preseason with two more field goals, making him a perfect 7-of-7 in exhibitions this year. He might not have hit another 70-yarder, but fans around the NFL won't quickly forget his would-be record-setting feat.
His abilities have even dampened the accomplishments of other kickers around the league.
Once again the Jaguars found themselves with the ball in a crucial position. With the Dolphins leading 14-8, backup quarterback Seth Henigan had the opportunity to lead a game-tying drive in the final three minutes. Instead, he threw an interception to Miami's John Saunders Jr.
The Jaguars' depth at quarterback was already a question mark coming into the night. The performances of Henigan and John Wolford didn't inspire much confidence that Jacksonville could tread water if anything happens to Trevor Lawrence. This could be a position they'll address during the league's final roster decisions to choose their 53-man units.
