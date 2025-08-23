Did Jaguars Find a Gem in Undrafted Free Agency?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are setting out to revamp their defense in the 2025 NFL season. After finishing just 31st in yards and 27th in points allowed last year, the team knew they'd have to make some drastic changes on that side of the ball. They started their overhaul by hiring first-time defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.
They also made a ton of changes to their on-field personnel. They made a flurry of additions in the 2025 draft and free agency, including cornerbacks Travis Hunter Jr. and Jourdan Lewis. They even made another move recently, trading for former New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.
Hunter Jr. isn't the only former Colorado Buffaloes star the Jaguars added this offseason, though. They also signed undrafted free agent B.J. Green II. He was deemed one of the most prominent UDFA additions in the league, and he's steadily earned that distinction throughout the preseason.
B.J. Green II could be an absolute steal for the Jacksonville Jaguars
Head Coach Liam Coen hinted at the fact that the Jacksonville Jaguars will continue to make changes to their personnel with the final 53-man roster cuts across the NFL. Any team hoping that EDGE B.J. Green II will become available on the open market will likely have to keep looking, though.
So far, he's been one of the most impressive players in the 2025 preseason. According to Action News Jax's Daniel Griffis, he leads the entire league in pass-rush win rate so far with 34.8 percent. His seven quarterback pressures tie him for fifth through the first two weeks of exhibitions.
He'll have another chance to cement his place in the Jaguars' future plans in their third preseason game against the Miami Dolphins. With the starters resting, he should find plenty of opportunities to further impress Head Coach Liam Coen and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile.
He might not find much playing time in the regular season, though. New Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis has been impressed by what he's seen from Jacksonville's pass rushers so far. When asked how Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker's presences help him and the rest of the defense, he had this to say:
"It disrupts the timing of the offense. It disrupts the timing of the quarterback and makes sure that he knows that he has the time in his head that he has to get this ball out. So that means I can look at the quarterback, sit on a few routes and things like that. But they make the whole defense better and it makes our job easier. So, I appreciate those guys going out there and hunting. And not just being one dimensional, stopping the run and things like that, which I feel like we did really good today too.”
