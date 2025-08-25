Jaguars' Rookie Gem Continued Dominant Preseason vs. Dolphins
The Jacksonville Jaguars used their final preseason game against the Miami Dolphins to evaluate the depth of their roster. Rather than giving the starters one last dress rehearsal ahead of the opener against the Carolina Panthers, Head Coach Liam Coen opted to give his first-teamers the night off and get a good look at his young players.
Like every franchise, the Jags still have moves to make. They'll be looking to cut down to their final 53-man roster, including potentially picking off the scrap heap of other teams.
One player who's seemingly earned his spot for Jacksonville is B.J. Green II. He was one of the most prominent undrafted free agents available following the 2025 NFL Draft, and he showed why he earned that distinction after a strong last collegiate season with the Colorado Buffaloes throughout the preseason.
B.J. Green II should be a lock for the Jaguars' final 53-man roster
Against the Miami Dolphins, B.J. Green II continued his illustrious run in the preseason. In the first two exhibitions, he led the NFL in pass-rush win-rate with 34.8 percent. He also had seven quarterback pressures in that span, tying for fifth in the league.
In the preseason finale, he added to his resume with two solo tackles, one for a loss, and another sack. He spoke about the increased opportunity he had in Miami with the starters resting:
"It's like when you have this opportunity, the adrenaline just kicks in. It's hard, but you know when you're out there living your dream, like you've been playing this game for as long as you can remember, so when you're out there, you're going to give it all. So I emptied the tank, I know all the guys out there with me emptied the tank. You know we had some good things, but it’s definitely not where we want to be."
He was also asked about how plays like his sack can be a confidence booster for the Jaguars' defense:
"Like, our DC, Coach Camp (Anthony Campanile), it doesn't matter who's out there in front of us, we're going to go out there and do what we do and let's play physical, get to the quarterback when we need to. He allows us, gives us the ability to go out there and rush the quarterback, and that's what we went out there and did. We went out there, and everybody got a sack today. So it's not just me, but I'm blessed that I was able to have that opportunity and seize that moment when I could.”
Hopefully, Green II will be giving the Jaguars more confidence in the regular season soon. If they don't carry him on their final 53-man roster, there's a strong chance he'll find another NFL opportunity elsewhere.
