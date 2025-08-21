Good, Not So Good From Jaguars Joints Practice With Dolphins
MIAMI, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' final practice of training camp was a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, and plenty went down for the two-or-so hours of work.
So, what were the high points and what were the low ones? We break down the good and the not so good below.
The Good
Brian Thomas
Brian Thomas Jr. pretty easily had his best practice of training camp on Thursday, getting open with ease against every single cornerback the Dolphins put in front of him. After an uneven training camp in terms of consistency, Thomas was dominant against a Miami secondary that looked lost when trying to stay with him.
Defensive Line
There was not just one or two solid performers when it came to the Jaguars' defensive line, which stalled the Dolphins' rushing attack and got consistent pressure. It was a group effort, and a reflection of what the Jaguars are hoping will come now that they have all of their pieces back in the fold healthy.
Young Cornerbacks
Jarrian Jones had an excellent practice for the Jaguars' defense and nearly forced an interception on one pass breakup that tipped the ball in the air, but he wasn't the only one. Christian Braswell was once again thrown into the fire due to injuries to Travis Hunter, Tyson Campbell and Buster Brown -- and he responded with a pair of pass breakups.
The Not So Good
Offensive Line
The issues in the passing game seemed like a combination of two things: the adjustment to a uniquely structured Dolphins defense that the Jaguars did not game plan for and, more importantly, an offensive line that had its worst day of training camp. The pressure the Dolphins brought on was non-stop, especially against the right side of the offensive line. Ezra Cleveland seemed to have a good day -- nobody else can say the same, though.
Red-Zone Offense
It was a rough day for the Jaguars' red-zone offense outside of a Brian Thomas touchdown. Trevor Lawrence was picked by Minkah FItzpatrick on one communication with Brenton Strange, while Nick Mullens was nearly pick-sixed on a screen. The running game did not get much movement, either, and the Dolphins seemingly looked ready for everything the Jaguas threw at them.
