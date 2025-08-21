Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Reviews His Day vs. Dolphins
MIAMI, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had one of their most important practices of training camp on Thursday, heading to South Florida for a singular joint practice with the Miami Dolphins.
In a lot of ways, it was an imperfect day to end the first training camp under head coach Liam Coen. There were plenty of reasons why, but starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence did not shy away when asked to evaluate his own performance.
Trevor Lawrence Weighs In
Thursday was a day of highs and lows for Lawrence, but it was the lows that seemingly left the lasting impression. Lawrence was picked off twice on the day -- once by Jack Jones and once by Minkah Fitzpatrick -- and he had several miscues with his weapons in the passing game.
With that said, it seemed like the miscues were the driving force behind the sloppy day as opposed to Lawrence simply not being up to the challenge.
“A little sloppy. Speaking individually, there was a couple throws I missed and then just a couple miscommunications. It's good to go against a different defense. We've been going against our defense all camp, so just to see different looks, different disguises, to have to really play each play as its own and go back to some of our base rules is good for us as an offense," Lawrence said.
"Kind of just as a measuring stick like hey, this is where we're at. This is kind of what we showed today. Let's learn from it and get better. So, I think that's just an honest assessment of the day. There's some stuff to clean up, but I thought guys competed hard, flew around. We just got to clean up some of the details.”
For a Jaguars team that is sitting their starters on Saturday, this served as Lawrence's last real tune-up before Week 1 vs. the Carolina Panthers.
“You’re out of a different comfort zone when you’re against somebody else, in a different arena, seeing different things," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said.
"Things that maybe can get let go in practice when you’re going against each other, well that’s not going to fly, somebody else is probably going to take advantage of it. That was something, a couple good learning lessons for us in the red zone on both sides of the ball. So, it was good,”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in Lawrence and Miami.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars and Miami when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE