Jaguars Announce Inactives For Preseason Finale
For all intents and purposes, the Jacksonville Jaguars seem to have most of their 53-man roster made up.
The Jaguars announced a wide-ranging list of inactives for the final preseason game vs. the Miami Dolphins, which was expected after head coach Liam Coen's statement on the game earlier in the week.
“We are not going to play our starters. We got them the two weeks of work in the first two games. In an ideal world looking back, if you had the joints earlier on, you wouldn't play them. Would play maybe a series in the third, and that's what we did in Tampa last year, and I liked it," Coen said after joint practices with the Dolphins.
"It'll be a lot of young guys getting some quality work, and there's a lot of guys that are going to play that are fighting for a roster spot or fighting for a roster spot potentially on somebody else's team. So, this is valuable tape, a great challenge. That's something we're going to obviously go up against. We're all going to go up against, but it's a good opportunity for those guys as well.”
“I think the guys that are on our team, I think there's a lot of clarity. I would assume there's probably going to be some players on other people's rosters that will be on our roster. That's the reality of this thing. So, at multiple positions, we have guys that are either on the border or, hey, man, we're going to have to go and look elsewhere when the time comes. That's just the reality of this time that we're in, this phase but there are some guys that are going to be playing this weekend that are fighting for roster spots.”
The inactives are as followed.
- RB Travis Etienne Jr.
- CB Jourdan Lewis
- CB Tyson Campbell
- RB Tank Bigsby
- WR Dyami Brown
- WR Brian Thomas Jr.
- WR Eli Pancol
- WR Parker Washington
- WR/DB Travis Hunter
- QB Trevor Lawrence
- S Daniel Thomas
- CB Jarrian Jones
- LB Foyesade Oluokun
- DB Caleb Ransaw
- S Eric Murray
- CB Montaric Brown
- RB Bhayshul Tuten
- DE Josh Hines-Allen
- DE Travon Walker
- DL Davon Hamilton
- LB Jalen McCleod
- OL Chuma Edoga
- DE Dawuane Smoot
- OL Wyatt Milum
- OL Patrick Mekari
- DT Khalen Saunders
- DL Austin Johnson
- OL Cole Van Lanen
- OL Walker Little
- OL Robert Hainsey
- OL Ezra Cleveland
- OL Anton Harrison
- TE Hunter Long
- TE Brenton Strange
- TE Johnny Mundt
- DL Emmanuel Ogbah
- DT Arik Armstead
