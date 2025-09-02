Jaguars' Veteran Has Terrific Response to NFL's Biggest Blockbuster
There is no member of the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster that knows infamous Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones better than veteran cornerback and captain Jourdan Lewis.
Naturally, Lewis was the only person in the first open locker room of the Jaguars' 2025 season that had actual insight into the NFL's biggest blockbuster of the year: the Cowboys trading star pass-rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers last week for two first-round picks and Kenny Clark.
Lewis Talks Parsons
"Jerry put out that documentary, for a reason, man. It's Jerry's World, man," Lewis said on Monday, refrencing Jones' Netflix documentary detailing his purchase and ownership of the Cowboys.
"It is definitely a surprise. Micah, I thought he was going to be a staple for a long time, but I feel like feelings get sour and things went south. So it's the NFL. Anything can happen."
Lewis joined the Jaguars in March, signing a then-record-breaking contract for a slot cornerback after eight years with Dallas.
"It's funny. Every offseason, I think I am," Lewis said in March when asked why he moved on from the Cowboys.
"But this time, it just felt a little different. Because, you know, I had the season I had last year, and people started to recognize the type of player I was. So, you know, it couldn't be hidden anymore, and couldn't give me, you know, just the team-friendly deals anymore. So that's when I recognized, when I had the year, and I felt the buzz. I knew that, you know, maybe it might be my time to, you know, separate."
Lewis was a third-round pick out of Michigan in the 2017 NFL Draft and quickly became one of the faces of the Cowboys' defense.
Lewis spent eight years with the Cowboys, appearing in 115 regular season games and four playoff games. In his tenure with the Cowboys, Lewis recorded 10 interceptions, 44 pass breakups, 9.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, 386 combined tackles, and 275 solo tackles.
Lewis appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys during the 2024 season, recording one interception, eight pass breakups, one forced fumble, one sack, three tackles for loss, and 71 total tackles.
