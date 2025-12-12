Why Jaguars' Travis Etienne Is Indispensable

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- For years, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne has been known for his electrifying skill-set. But it is a different skill-set that is setting Etienne apart from the pack in 2025.

Simply put, Etienne has been an indispensable piece for the Jaguars' new regime on and off the field this season. He has been arguably the most consistent member of an improving offense since Week 1, while also growing as a leader in his fifth season.

"T.J. [RB Travis Etienne Jr.] on offense is a guy that got a number of votes to be a captain this year and has let ultimately his play speak for itself and brings it every day that he comes to work," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said about Etienne on Friday.

Etienne is in the middle of arguably the best season of his career, but it is clear he is not thinking about that, the accolades that come with it, or how it might impact him moving forward since he is in a contract year. So while Etienne might be nearing 1,000 yards rushing, it is the Jaguars' 10th win he is more focused on.

"It is a team goal. You know, I feel like, what means the most to me is the Ws and Ls, that column right there. I feel like we're in great position. And I feel like, whenever you win, the stats come along with that," Etienne said this week from the locker room.

"So as long as we focus on the right things and keep winning games, I'm going to get mine, because it takes a whole team to win the game and that is just how football works.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla.

There is also the fact that Etienne has been the leader of the Jaguars' youngest position group. Etienne is the most experienced running back on the Jaguars roster, which consists of three rookie running backs in Bhayshul Tuten, LeQuint Allen, and Ja'Quinden Jackson -- each of whom has looked up to Etienne as a rookie.

"You don't know what you don't know and I feel like they truly like to be a sponge. They are always just, they are just excited to be there, you know?" Etienne said. "And I feel like they kind of just remind me that this is a purpose to be in this league, and I'm grateful for the rookies this year, because they have really been sponges and just kind of just shift us back to reality."

