3 Key Matchups For Jaguars Pivotal AFC Bout vs. Jets

The Jacksonville Jaguars are flying high, riding a four-game winning streak and victors of five of their last six games. This week, they host the New York Jets in a rematch of last season's epic shootout. The draft stakes are much lower for these two teams this time around, though another loss would keep the Jets on pace to land the No. 1 overall selection, with help.

Despite just three wins on the season, the Jets have proven to be a tough test for most teams, especially in the passing game, and forcing teams to be one-dimensional. To avoid a massive upset and letdown ahead of their next two matchups, the Jaguars must succeed in these three key matchups at EverBank Stadium.

Jacksonville Jaguars passing offense vs. New York Jets passing defense

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and wide receiver Austin Trammell (81) during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jets have a Top-10 defense in passing yards allowed this season, despite having no interceptions and just two takeaways for the entire season. This is a key intricate of why New York has given troubles to teams like the Patriots, Ravens, Falcons, and Dolphins trouble in the passing game at points in each of those matchups.

Jacksonville has seen its passing game play with better consistency in the last several weeks, including last weekend when Trevor Lawrence put on a show that many haven't seen in years. A key part of their consistency has been wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who will play a role on Sunday against the Jets' secondary.

Jacksonville Jaguars run game vs. New York Jets run defense

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) scores a rushing touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ironically, the Jets have one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL, allowing 139.5 yards per game on the ground, 30th-worst. They have shown to limit yards before contact (10th in this category) but struggle to bring rushers down in space with the fifth-most yards after contact per attempt (3.34). This plays right into the Jaguars hands to have a productive rushing day.

Travis Etienne is playing his best football in a contract season, with rookie tailbacks Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen behind him. While the analytics may show an average run game as of late, this is still a lethal attack that is creative thanks to the brilliance of head coach and play-caller Liam Coen.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line vs. New York Jets offensive line

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the fourth time since the bye week that the Jacksonville Jaguars have faced a bottom-five offensive line in pressures allowed. The Jets have let by the fourth-most pressures in the league this season, which should have defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile licking his chops at the possibility of another productive day at the quarterback.

Josh Hines-Allen is as hot as any pass rusher since the bye, currently among the league leaders in pressures, and has six sacks since that point. New York has two high draft picks starting at left and right tackle, respectively, between Olu Fashanu and Armond Membou, who have flashed at times this season, but have mostly struggled to gain traction as they adjust to the speed of the NFL.

Don't miss a story related to the Jaguars when you sign up for our newsletter, which comes directly to your email with the latest news, analysis, and best stories on everything Jaguars football. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Make sure you give us a follow on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley, and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.