Former Teammate Applauds Trevor Lawrence's Leadership
Count Mitch Morse as a believer in Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Morse spent only one year with Lawrence as his quarterback, but he is a tested veteran who saw plenty of success at the quarterback position in his decade in the NFL. And after a season with Lawrence, he believes the Jaguars' franchise quarterback has the goods to lead a team on and off the field.
Speaking on the Centered on Buffalo podcast, Morse explained exactly what his relationship and experience with the former No. 1 pick was like last season.
"My experience with Trevor was that he was a 40-year-old man in a 24-year-old man's body. You gotta think this. This guy has been one of the most highly touted prospects since he was 16 or 17, so he's had to carry himself like a professional way earlier than a lot of these guys have," Morse said.
"Listen, I think the first thing you have to do is, as any leader in a football locker room is you have to command the locker room with just your personality and your ability to maintain relationships. And Trevor does that just as good as anyone. So in the locker room, he had the guys, he had the relationships that you need. He has that kind of competitiveness, but it manifests itself in different ways."
Lawrence is the fourth and final starting quarterback Morse spent extensive time with, following Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City and then Josh Allen in Buffalo.
And while every quarterback has their own unique skill-set and leadership style, Morse saw enough from Lawrence to know he can lead a team to success like the others have.
"Like you can see it, it's palpable in Josh, or it's palpable in Pat. Or, you know, my first quarterback was Alex. He steps in a huddle, he's a maniac, and it's something you didn't see. Trevor has that poise that is so important to have at that quarterback position. You might not see that killer instinct, but he has it," Morse said.
Lawrence will now be led by new head coach Liam Coen, who Morse believes will help foster the talent Lawrence has.
"And I think that this new regime is going to bring that out of him, right? He has it. He has all the tools. He's a great dude. He's an excellent quarterback," Morse said.
"We all felt like he was our guy. And listen, dude, it's everyone's job to critique everyone, right? The opinions that matter, and this is what I told him, are in the locker room, and he's got the guys, so I think it's going to be a great transition for him, very nurturing. Not that the other regime wasn't, but he's going to have that voice, and he's had it. He just needs to let it loose."
