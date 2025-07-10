Orlando Releases Renderings of Stadium in Hopes of Attracting Jaguars
The spectacular renovations planned for EverBank Stadium are expected to cost $1.4 billion, with the City of Jacksonville contributing $775 million and the Jaguars paying $625 million.
But there’s another price the Jaguars need to pay: All of their 2027 home games.
And while the NFL hasn’t officially determined the team’s 2027 home during construction, Orlando last week took another step toward securing that distinction. In conjunction with architectural and design firm DLR Group, the city released renderings of a renovated Camping World Stadium.
That renovation isn’t as elaborate as the massive overhaul planned for Jacksonville, but it will upgrade the Orlando facility to NFL standards. The Jaguars will play at least 10 designated home games in 2027, at least one in London and likely nine in another location.
Thanks to the legwork officials already have completed, that location is likely Orlando. To fund the venue’s overhaul, Orange County commissioners this spring approved $400 million in revenue generated by tourism development tax, a proposal made by Florida Citrus Sports. It’s part of a larger endeavor to bring concerts, entertainment and non-NFL sports events to the area.
The Orlando Municipal Planning Board will meet Aug. 19 to review the stadium plans.
Eight teams since the NFL merged with the AFL in 1970 have had to play at least a full season at a temporary home.
The Minnesota Vikings, who played on campus at the University of Minnesota from 2014-15 while U.S. Bank Stadium was built on the site of the old Metrodome, were the last NFL team displaced due to construction.
Prior to that, Hurricane Katrina left the New Orleans Saints homeless in 2005, and the Chicago Bears played on campus at the University of Illinois in Champaign while Soldier Field underwent renovations in 2002.
The Seattle Seahawks played on campus at the University of Washington from 2000-01 while their new home was completed. Jacksonville’s expansion cousins, the Carolina Panthers, played their inaugural 1995 season at Clemson University.
In 1996 and 1997, respectively, the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans franchises played in temporary homes upon relocating from Cleveland and Houston, respectively.
And for three years in the mid-1970s, the Giants played home games away from New York while George Steinbrenner renovated Yankee Stadium, the football team’s home from 1956-72. In both 1973 and ’74, the Giants played at the Yale Bowl in New Haven, Conn., then shared Shea Stadium with the Jets in 1975 before moving into Giants Stadium in 1976.
