Duval Reacts to Jaguars vs. Saints
The Jacksonville Jaguars took on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in their second preseason game. This time, the Jaguars hit the road and were in New Orleans. As the Jaguars continue to improve the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side, they have another chance to see who will help them make up the roster this season. Soon, the Jaguars will have to make some tough decisions on what players they are going to keep and what players they will cut.
The Jaguars played most of their starters in today's game. It was good to see the first team units have a better showing than they had last week. Starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a good connection with his offensive weapons. And the defense played well when they were out there as well.
Jaguars Social Media Reacts
"NFL Pre-Season....JacksonvilleJaguars 17 New Orleans Saints 3 Halftime. Any thoughts? Trevor L. started at QB and was 8 out of 10. Parker Washington with a TD Catch from Trevor in the first Qtr. Tuten with a 3 yard TD Run with backup Jags QB N. Mullins in there in the 2nd Qtr."
"It's wild to see playcalling that makes sense from the Jacksonville Jaguars"
"I have the Jacksonville Jaguars as one of the surprise teams this year. Maybe they'll probably win the division at 10-7."
"The Jaguars' starters dominated the Saints' starters on offense and defense in Q1, outside of a red zone fumble by Jacksonville. Trevor Lawrence looks sharp, while Tyler Shough can’t quite get on the same page as his receivers. The Jags are a team to watch!"
"Only the Jacksonville jaguars man even in the preseason."
"Fantastic play by Saints CB Rejzohn Wright on the tipped pass and rookie S Jonas Sanker on the INT (especially since Jaguars were in game-winning FG range with that long leg.)
Should we nick Sanker for not being aware of the clock and getting OB? Or let him have his moment?"
"Only the Jaguars could have me angry at the end of a fairly well played preseason game."
In this game, the Jaguars got to see their starters play well. That was a good thing to see. They will take that momentum into the final stages of training camp and into the regular season.
