Jaguars' Mekari Reflects On Protecting Trevor Lawrence
One of the biggest question marks ahead of the 2025 Jacksonville Jaguars season is the offensive line. The unit has been under a mircoscope for the entireity of the summer and it seems as though it is far from established who and what will transpire from this group as it remains one of the most competitive on the roster.
However, after an impressive showing in pass protection, one Jaguars offensive lineman, who joined the team this spring, sounded off on blocking for quarterback Trevor Lawrence against the New Orleans Saints.
Patrick Mekari is feeling good after Sunday's draw against the Saints
Jaguars offensive lineman Patrick Mekari plays an integral role in the offense's success this year. The former Baltimore Ravens starter joins Jacksonville this season on a three-year deal that makes him one of the highest-paid versatile linemen in the game. Mekari has already seen snaps across most of the offensive line spots this summer, but seems to be locking in the right guard role.
Mekari's role this season is simple: help improve the productivity of the offensive line while protecting Lawrence to help with the growth and success of the Jaguars organization. No pressure, one would say sarcastically. However, the veteran lineman and his quarterback understand the pressure that has risen this offseason ahead of the regular season opener in over two weeks.
Against the Saints, Mekari saw playing time for the first couple of drives before being pulled in the first quarter. The protection held up and gave Lawrence time to showcase his improvements made under head coach Liam Coen and his staff.
"It felt good," Mekari said on the performance of he and the offensive line. "It felt good to be out
there. We worked decently together."
As of now, the starting offensive line features left tackle Walker Little, left guard Ezra Cleveland, center Robert Hainsey, Mekari, and right tackle Anton Harrison. The competition at many of these spots has brought the best out of this current projected starting group, with improved depth overall. Mekari understands there is a lot of work left, even if Sunday was a step forward in the right direction.
"There is a lot to improve on [and] a lot to work on, but it is a stepping-stone," Mekari said. "I think we did a good job. There is always room for improvement."
