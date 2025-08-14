Jaguars Training Camp: 5 Bold Observations on Day 15
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their 15th day of training camp on Thursday, their third practice of the week as they prepare for the New Orleans Saints.
So, what did we see from the Jaguars' practice at the Miller Electric Center? We break it down below.
Offense Has a Brutally Sloppy Day
It was ... not a good day for the Jaguars' offense as a scrimmage took up the bulk of the day. They avoided turnovers, with the defense's only takeaway coming on an Andrew Wingard interception of one of Trevor Lawrence's worst throws of camp, a non-even-close miss to Parker Washington over the middle that sailed into Wingard's hands. But that was far from the only low point.
At one point, the Jaguars had penalties on back-to-back-to-back snaps, an issue that quarterback Trevor Lawrence noted after practice has plagued the offense all camp. The starting offense scored with relative ease on the first drive, but penalties and drops from a wide-ranging number of culprits set the starting unit back for the rest of the day. It felt like a struggle just to get through the practice.
2nd-Year Defender Stands Out
Jarrian Jones is one of the Jaguars' three best full-time cornerbacks. Now that doesn't include Travis Hunter, but it does show the strides Jones has made. He should be the starter opposite of Tyson Campbell, and for now he is the top outside cornerback with Tyson Campbell injured. Jones backed up that case on Thursday.
Jones had several pass breakups throughout the day, including a tightly-contested rep against Brian Thomas Jr. on the final play of the day. It looked like Thomas had a sure touchdown on a deep shot, but Jones broke it up and was met by several of the defense's leaders in celebration as a result.
Musical Chairs at Right Tackle
The Jaguars had six different players take snap at right tackle with the top units on Thursday: Anton Harrison, Fred Johnson, Walker Little, Patrick Mekari, Chuma Edoga, and Wyatt Milum. Part of this was likely due to an early injury to Harrison, but part of it also looked like the Jaguars were still trying to find the right mix.
It is hard to say who impressed the most at right tackle; it was likely Little, but we already know he is a left tackle through and through. Harrison seems like the favorite to start at right tackle in Week 1 still, but Thursday was a gold medal-level game of musical chairs.
Assessing the Running Backs
If there was one group on offense that had a good day, it was the running backs. Travis Etienne led the way to start the scrimmage and once again had several nice gains in the passing game. Tank Bigsby had the best run of the day, an impressive bounce to the outside for a touchdown on the first drive.
LeQuint Allen Jr. was trusted enough to play with the starting offense in red-zone drills to serve as a pass protector, and he stonewalled one linebacker at the line of scrimmage on one rep. As for Bhayshul Tuten, he once again had a nice day highlighted by him trucking Eric Murray for a nice gain.
Play of the Day
The best play of the day was one of the few impressive plays from the offense. Trevor Lawrence broke out of the pocket and was first looking for Tank Bigsby but had to move to a new target due to the coverage.
While still rolling right, Lawrence fired a laser to Brian Thomas Jr. in traffic for the touchdown, one of his most impressive throws of camp.
Other Notes
- Andrew Wingard had a very nice day outside of a pass interference penalty on Johnny Mundt on the first drive of the scrimmage. He ended the day with two tackles for loss and the aforementioned interception.
- Hardest hit of the day came from Dennis Gardeck, who crashed from the edge and delivered a crushing blow on the running back. Practicing in the scrimmage was a positive step for him.
- It is fitting that Christian Braswell has had his best week of practice all camp in the same week his role increased. He was with the backups while Travis Hunter was on defense, but then was with the top unit afterward. He finished his day with a pass breakup and then stopped Travis Hunter for a very short gain.
- Hunter did not get challenged much while on defense, but he did have great coverage on one play against Brian Thomas Jr. that forced Trevor Lawrence to go elsewhere with the ball. In one-on-ones early in practice, Hunter had a pass break-up on Dyami Brown.
- On offense, Hunter caught one screen for a short gain and then picked up a first down on another screen. Otherwise, he and Trevor Lawrence just missed each other on a handful of other passes.
- Arik Armstead and Tyson Campbell worked with the staff to the side. Maason Smith practiced in individual drills but not during the scrimmage.
- Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker each recorded sacks.
