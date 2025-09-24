2 Jaguars Emerge as "Must-Adds" Ahead of Fantasy Week 4
The Jacksonville Jaguars got a crucial win this past week, upending a divisional rival, the Houston Texans, in a one-game home-stand back at EverBank Stadium. That victory gave them the momentum they needed to try to get their first road dub against the San Francisco 49ers.
Even at 2-1, it's hard to look at this team and not think that they could be even better. By every measure, they should be undefeated. They should have beaten the Cincinnati Bengals, who lost star quarterback Joe Burrow after just three drives, especially after they forced three turnovers from his understudy, Jake Browning.
The offense hasn't caught on as quickly as many had hoped it would under first-year head coach Liam Coen. While that's disappointing, it offers an inspiring silver lining: that the Jaguars' best football is still ahead of them this season. That also outlines the potential they have as a future fantasy football factory.
Fantasy players have to pick up these two Jaguars sleepers
1. Brenton Strange
Tight end continues to be the most difficult position to assess in fantasy football. Not many would have predicted that Jake Ferguson, Juwan Johnson, and Hunter Henry would be the top scorers through three weeks. Nor did they peg Brenton Strange as a top-14 option at this point in the season. He's trending up, too, and presents as a strong streamer in Week 4's clash with the San Francisco 49ers, according to CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg:
"Strange had his best game of the season in Week 3 against Houston with six catches for 61 yards on seven targets. He's now scored at least 9.9 PPR points in two of three games this season, and he's averaging six targets per game in his past two outings against the Bengals and Texans. Strange should be considered a streamer heading into Week 4 at San Francisco."
2. Parker Washington
Strange isn't the only player who's revealed himself to be a surprisingly consistent target in the Jacksonville Jaguars' passing game. Amid inconsistency from Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter Jr., and free agent acquisition Dyami Brown, Parker Washington has become a steady presence downfield for Trevor Lawrence. Eisenberg believes he could be a waiver wire steal down the line:
"Washington had 11 targets in Week 3 against Houston, which is more than Brian Thomas Jr. (six) and Travis Hunter (two) had combined. Washington only managed four catches for 34 yards, but it's clear Trevor Lawrence likes Washington, who also had five catches for 76 yards on five targets in Week 2 at Cincinnati. In deeper leagues, Washington is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB [Free Agent Acquisition Budget in auction leagues]."
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to keep track of Brenton Strange and Parker Washington's 2025 seasons.
Please let us know your thoughts on their fantasy football potential when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.