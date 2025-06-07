Where Does Jaguars' Patrick Mekari Land in Guard Rankings?
When the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Patrick Mekari this offseason, they had a clear vision in mind.
For a franchise that has seen its offensive line come under fire over and over again in recent seasons, a true Swiss Army knife like Mekari who has played every single spot along the offensive line is invaluable.
But where does Mekari stack up against the rest of the NFL's top guards? That is the question posed and answered by Pro Football Focus this week as they ranked the NFL's top-32 guards.
Mekari ended up at No. 28, ahead of other notable guards on new teams this year like Jonah Jackson and Aaron Banks.
"Although injuries have held Mekari back throughout his career, he managed to string together his first full season in 2024, logging more than 1,100 snaps in his final season in Baltimore. While Mekari projects to play guard in Jacksonville, his value is in his versatility. He has played center, guard and tackle in his career while routinely earning solid marks as a pass protector," PFF said.
Mekari is slated to start at right guard for the Jaguars in 2025, though his versatility and experience at tackle and center give him the chance to play really any role the Jaguars need him for on a week-to-week basis.
“That was insanely rare. I don’t know that that’s something that typically comes up on the market at a cost point that’s affordable enough to pursue," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said after the Jaguars signed Mekari.
"Really, we were very disciplined in our approach and how we spent this offseason. Patrick is somebody who—he wasn’t offered the opportunity or the backdrop of being a draft pick coming out. He’s earned everything he's gotten, and he earned this opportunity. His versatility, obviously, there’s always attrition on the offensive line throughout the course of the season and obviously, he’ll allow us a lot of flexibility on the offensive side of the ball to feel like we’re never in a bind because we can move him around if necessary. But at the same time, he’s going to be slotted in as a starter on the interior of our OL at this point.”
From a financial perspective, Mekari was the biggest free agent the Jaguars' new regime and Gladstone signed this offseason. That means big expectations, all of which the Jaguars are expecting -- and hoping -- he will be able to meet in 2025.
