3 Free Agent Signings Jaguars Won't Regret
Free agency comes with risk. It happens every year for every NFL franchise that dabbles in the market to improve its roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars have certainly had experiences with good and bad signings in the past.
General manager James Gladstone didn't drive a Brinks truck to anyone this offseason, but he certainly hashed out money to players that will have key roles in 2025 and beyond. Thankfully, no one was outlandishly overpaid compared to recent years under the Trent Baalke regime, which gives some hope that ownership has learned its lesson.
Three free agent signings that stood out to me so far this offseason, especially ones that the Jaguars won't regret anytime soon.
Patrick Mekari, offensive lineman
While he is projected to be the starting right guard in the Jaguars offense, Mekari can play any position along the front, a significant advantage for a team that has invested in adding depth and sufficient talent to their offensive line. Mekari is one of the most versatile offensive linemen in the game, and after six years with the Baltimore Ravens, the former undrafted free agent signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with Jacksonville.
This is a signing Jaguars fans should be excited about. Along with his five-spot versatility, Mekari is a physical player in the trenches, yet an agile and quick lineman who fits head coach Liam Coen's blocking scheme almost perfectly.
Emmanuel Ogbah, Dennis Gardeck, and Dawuane Smoot, edge rusher
I know, I'm cheating here, but the signings of three pass rushers post-draft to a pass rushing room that lacked depth going into the selection process is a home run that the Jaguars should be proud of themselves for. No way was defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile going to lean into Myles Cole and Jalen McLeod is his likely pass rush depth behind Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen.
Ogbah, Smoot, and Gardeck will provide Jacksonville with their deepest edge rusher room in franchise history. Smoot returns after a one-year hiatus in Buffalo with Ogbah traveling up I-95 from Miami, while Gardeck provides the team with an excellent special teams player and overall depth piece.
Robert Hainsey, center
This is certainly one the Jaguars won't regret, and it's an upgrade over the retired Mitch Morse, who was showing signs of decline after leaving Buffalo two seasons ago. Hainsey hails from Tampa Bay where he was coached by Coen as offensive coordiantor, and his familiarity with the system should help Jacksonville's offensive line adjust quickly.
Hainsey, who signed a three-year, $21 million deal in March, isn't an elite center, but he's a sufficient player who gets the job done quietly. That holds value. When a player up front isn't talked about much, that is a usually a great sign that he's doing what he's supposed to do.
