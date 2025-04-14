Which Jaguars Free Agent Will Make Largest 2025 Impact?
After signing 10 players during free agency, there is no question the Jacksonville Jaguars are about to lean on some new faces during the 2025 season.
Of those 10 new signings, at least five figure to be starters for the Jaguars this season -- offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Robert Hainsey, cornerback Jourdan Lewis, safety Eric Murray, and wide receiver Dyami Brown.
While each of these five players is set to make a sizeable impact on the Jaguars this fall, is there any one player who stands out above the rest?
Murray and Lewis will surely be used to patch up a Jaguars secondary that struggled mightedly throughout the 2024 season. Lewis figures to be the team's starting nickel cornerback after signing a then-record breaking deal for the position in March.
Lewis is one of the top candidates as the answer to this question. Lewis will be leaned on throughout the season both on and off the field, and the Jaguars will be relying on him to help settle down a young secondary that they need to see improve by leaps and bounds this season.
Murray will play a sizable role for the Jaguars, but it remains to be seen if he or his role will produce many impact plays. He is a floor-raiser as a player, but the Jaguars might find more of an impact from other additions.
That brings us to Brown, who joins a changing receiver room that has lost some of its top targets. Brown ended his Washington Commanders run with a dominant playoff stretch and the Jaguars view him as an ascending player. With his speed and yards after the catch skills, he will produce in Liam Coen's offense.
With that said, Brown will have to share his reps with Brian Thomas Jr., Brenton Strange, and whatever other pass-catchers the Jaguars add this year. He will make an impact, but it will also be dependent on the situation around him.
That gives us our final two options in Hainsey and Mekari. Hainsey will settle in at center and give Trevor Lawrence an instant advantage due to his knowledge of the scheme.
It is Mekari, though, who we believe will make the largest impact. After years of struggling with run blocking and depth issues, Mekari could help in both departments. Mekari's ability to play any spot on the offensive line could be a game-changer for the Jaguars when/if they run into injury issues, and that is why he should make the greatest impact.
