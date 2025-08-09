BREAKING: Jaguars Announce Inactives vs Steelers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars have officially announced which players will sit against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 preseason opener.
Inactives List
- DB Caleb Ransaw
- CB Montaric Brown
- LB Jalen McLeod
- LB Dennis Gardeck
- OL Patrick Mekari
- OL Cole Van Lanen
- TE Johnny Mundt
- DL Maason Smith
The most notable name on the list is defensive tackle Arik Armstead, who is dealing with a back injury that has put his Week 1 status in question. Armstead began training camp by only doing individual drills and sitting out team drills, but last week he was ,listed as day-to-day with a back injury.
“I mean, he's a veteran who, ultimately, he'll probably know how to get himself ready to go. I would hope. The key is just making sure that he's healthy and ready to go for the first game, and, ultimately, it's a long season as we know," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Tuesday.
"Now not to say that early ones aren't obviously as important as late ones, but it is a long season, and we're really just trying to get him to be as healthy as possible.”
As for the other players on the list, Ransaw, Brown, Mekari, Smith, Mundt, Van Lanen, McLeod, and Gardeck have all missed time at point or another.
Gardeck was taken off the PUP list last week and has participated gradually more in each practice since, but the former Arizona Cardinals defender is still working back to being a full-time participant.
“Yeah, he's still just getting into the swing of things. I think he'll start to probably feel more and more like himself as the next probably week and a half. I'm excited to see him be able to go and come off the edge and get him some more team reps," Coen said.
"He's just a little bit limited in some ways still right now within the team setting, so I'm excited. I'm excited to actually see who can step up. It's a bummer because Jalen was doing some good things in some of the pass rush, actually, when he was going in four down and playing D-End and getting some of that stuff going, which is what he did a lot in college. So, that's a bummer but the competition continues.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the inactives.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars' inactives more when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE