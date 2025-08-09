Liam Coen Expounds on Communication and Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars kickoff their preseason slate at home Saturday night against Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers. This will be the first unofficial game as head coach for Liam Coen and his new staff that were brought in this offseason.
With a new coach and system, nailing down the communication on offense will be key, especially for the starters this weekend, who will be getting plenty of snaps early in the matchup.
The importance of communication for Liam Coen and Trevor Lawrence
The conversation began on a day off when center Robert Hainsey approached Coen in the weight room about what the plan was for Saturday. Even franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence called him about wanting to play to get the repetitions in the system.
"Not convinced, but [Hainsey] just came up the other day in the weight room and was just, like, ‘What are we doing?’" Coen explained. "I’m like, ‘I’m still working on it.’ He said, ‘We want to play.’"
Coen noted many of the players wanted to play in the first preseason game, especially on a team that has two new systems on either side of the ball. That is what will happen, as all of the starters will be on the field Saturday evening against the Steelers, givings the team and its fans a first look at the 2025 Jaguars.
The snaps for the starters this weekend aren't just about playing to just to do so, but nailing down the communication on all fronts between the quarterback, the skill players, and the offensive line. Coen said that it's more important to get players like Lawrence on the field in a system that replicates the likes of head coach and playcallers Sean McVay and Kevin O'Connell.
"We have moving parts and pieces on the offensive line, new ones, obviously multiple different receivers, quarterback playing in a first-year system, all of that is kind of what points to that," Coen said. "Look, if we had three joints and two days of work by each of those joints, then we probably wouldn’t be playing. But that’s just kind of where we’re at.
"So, we’ve got to go and probably take advantage of these opportunities.”
Fundamentally sound, attacking, situational masters, tough, or F.A.S.T. for short, will be important for Coen to see on Saturday, and it is where the evaluation will come from, knowing the Steelers' reputation of being a physical group under Mike Tomlin for the past two decades.
"What the evaluation will be is fundamentals, alignment, assignment, obviously, situational football is going to come up as we know. We’re playing a physical team, a team that’s been known for physicality, regardless of if their first guys are in or not.," Coen said. "That’s just how they’ve played the game for a long time."
Coen said it will be a great test for them ahead of the regular season in just under a month's time. It will help him and the rest of the staff see where the team is from physicality point of view.
"That will be a great test for all of our groups that are going to play, to see where we’re at from a physicality standpoint," Coen said. "It’s live tackling, which we all know is hard to get that in a practice setting at times. So, I think that will be valuable for us as well.”
