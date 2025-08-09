Jaguars vs. Steelers: 3 Players to Watch
The Jacksonville Jaguars kick off the preseason this evening at EverBank Stadium, hosting the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers as they look to get their new era off to a positive start.
But which players will be the focus when the Jaguars kickoff tonight? We break it down below.
Travis Hunter
The star of the show for the Jaguars will be No. 2 pick Travis Hunter. The entire NFL world will be watching as Hunter plays both ways in an official NFL game for the first time. No, it not a regular season game, but it will be a first nonetheless as Hunter goes between cornerback and wide receiver for Liam Coen's team.
What exactly will the split look like? Where will Hunter shine and, most importantly, where will he have a chance to make the greatest impact? These are all questions that are set to be answered for the first time on Saturday evening once the first whistle blows.
Jourdan Lewis
One of the true stars of Jaguars training camp to this point, veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis has been Mr. Consistent for the Jaguars. He has seemingly made at least one notable play on the ball in each practice up to this point, and now we will see the true role the Jaguars have in mind for the former Dallas Cowboys star.
Lewis projects as the team's starting nickel cornerback, but will he also start in the base defense as an outside cornerback when the Jaguars only have two cornerbacks on the field? That is one key question that is set to be answered against the Steelers.
Hunter Long
The Jaguars have a clear No. 1 tight end in Brenton Strange, but the rest of their tight end room still has plenty of intrigue. Perhaps the most interesting backup is former Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams tight end Hunter Long, who signed with the Jaguars as a free agent this offseason.
Long has consistently made impressive plays in the passing game over the course of training camp, especially in the red-zone. If he can take his practice reps and translate them to a game setting, the Jaguars could have a solid 1-2 punch on their hands.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in these 3 players and more.
Please let us know your thoughts on these three players and more when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE