Jaguars vs. Steelers: 3 Players to Watch

Who will we be keeping our eyes on during Jacksonville Jaguars vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) tosses the ball after running a route during the Jaguar’s 12th NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) tosses the ball after running a route during the Jaguar’s 12th NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars kick off the preseason this evening at EverBank Stadium, hosting the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers as they look to get their new era off to a positive start.

But which players will be the focus when the Jaguars kickoff tonight? We break it down below.

Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) sprints while running a route during the Jaguar’s 12th NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The star of the show for the Jaguars will be No. 2 pick Travis Hunter. The entire NFL world will be watching as Hunter plays both ways in an official NFL game for the first time. No, it not a regular season game, but it will be a first nonetheless as Hunter goes between cornerback and wide receiver for Liam Coen's team.

What exactly will the split look like? Where will Hunter shine and, most importantly, where will he have a chance to make the greatest impact? These are all questions that are set to be answered for the first time on Saturday evening once the first whistle blows.

Jourdan Lewis

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) walkout of the tunnel during Helmet Walk before an NFL scrimmage at EverBank Stadium Friday August 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the true stars of Jaguars training camp to this point, veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis has been Mr. Consistent for the Jaguars. He has seemingly made at least one notable play on the ball in each practice up to this point, and now we will see the true role the Jaguars have in mind for the former Dallas Cowboys star.

Lewis projects as the team's starting nickel cornerback, but will he also start in the base defense as an outside cornerback when the Jaguars only have two cornerbacks on the field? That is one key question that is set to be answered against the Steelers.

Hunter Long

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Hunter Long (84) hauls in a pass during an NFL training camp fifth session at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, July 28, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have a clear No. 1 tight end in Brenton Strange, but the rest of their tight end room still has plenty of intrigue. Perhaps the most interesting backup is former Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams tight end Hunter Long, who signed with the Jaguars as a free agent this offseason.

Long has consistently made impressive plays in the passing game over the course of training camp, especially in the red-zone. If he can take his practice reps and translate them to a game setting, the Jaguars could have a solid 1-2 punch on their hands.

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.