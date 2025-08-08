Jaguars vs. Steelers: How to Watch
The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the first week of the preseason on Saturday, hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers as head coach Liam Coen and rookie star Travis Hunter make their unofficial NFL debuts.
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Location: EverBank Stadium
Date: Saturday, Aug. 9.
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX-30 Action News (check local listings)
Jacksonville is 1-1 against Pittsburgh in the preseason, defeating Pittsburgh, 23-21, on Aug. 14, 2015, and falling to Pittsburgh, 16-15, on Aug. 20, 2022. The Jaguars are 60-54 all-time in the preseason.
In 2024, the Jaguars were undefeated in the preseason (3-0) for the second consecutive year and the third time in franchise history.
Starters Playing
The Jaguars will play all of their starters on Saturday, Coen revealed this week at the end of the week's practices.
"That’s so much. We have moving parts and pieces on the offensive line, new ones, obviously multiple different receivers, quarterback playing in a first-year system, all of that is kind of what points to that," Coen said.
"Look, if we had three joints and two days of work by each of those joints, then we probably wouldn’t be playing. But that’s just kind of where we’re at. So, we’ve got to go and probably take advantage of these opportunities.”
The Jaguars had a lighter day of practice to end the week on Thursday, using the final practice before the preseason opener to simulate what a Friday practice would look like during a normal game week during the regular season.
Now, the next step is to see how it all comes together.
"So, we kind of treated today from an operational standpoint like your ‘Fast Friday’ in the NFL. So, we had a little bit of an elongated walkthrough, good meetings in the morning, elongated walkthrough, practice wasn’t extremely long, but we got some good work in," Coen said.
"Went actually a little over what we were supposed to do to get some of these younger guys a little bit more extra work. I felt like it was a good little flow. We’ll kind of see how the rest of this thing goes over the next few days.”
