Jaguars' Coen on Offensive Starters' Showing vs. Saints
After an inconsistent showing last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Jacksonville Jaguars starting offense took another step forward in the preseason road trip against the New Orleans Saints. A performance could be a significant confidence booster for the Jaguars offense as they look to have momentum against the Carolina Panthers in just under three weeks.
Head coach Liam Coen, who has been working hard to get improvement from his offense, offered his perspective from Sunday's 17-all tie in New Orleans.
Coen pleased with the offensive performance by the starters
A week ago, against Pittsburgh, Jacksonville's offense seemed too loose, mistake-prone, and sloppy. It lasted throughout the week in practice and the team's final live scrimmage before the end of training camp. However, those inconsistencies were mostly gone against New Orleans, where, outside of a fumble, the offense was humming in both the passing and run game.
The urgency was there to get things right, as Coen explained in his post-game press conference. The execution of plays, pre- and post-snap, and overall assignments went well for the Jaguars offense, a key unit ahead of the regular season.
"You definitely felt a better sense of urgency of getting the alignment, assignment, getting lined up. The shifts and motions were clean," Coen said. "You know, I was pleased with the operation, especially coming from what we were trying to emphasize last week.
"So, I was pleased with that."
Coen said he felt the team played well enough to win. However, Week 2 of the preseason brought some interesting moments that led to the tie against the Saints. As the Jaguars' offense was driving into field goal range for a potential Cam Little game-winner, quarterback Seth Henigan threw a pass that was batted in the air and intercepted, resulting in the draw.
"It felt like, you know, you played well enough to win, but you know, in this game, especially in preseason, you see some crazy stuff. You’d like to finish the game the right way," Coen said.
Coen was equally impressed with both the offense as a whole and the showing from franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who played a fairly clean game. His new head coach said the fifth-year passer took another step in the right direction, working through his progressions, giving him protection to make throws on time and in rhythm.
"I was pleased with his outing tonight, obviously, the fumble was a tough one because you kind of have to just eat that. It’s a great learning moment for him, especially in the red area when you already have points." Coen said. "So, when you have two turnovers in the red zone when you already have points makes it a tough when you’re tying a game.”
