Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Starters Shine vs. Saints
After an uneven week of practice, the Jacksonville Jaguars aimed to get back on track during the second week of the preseason vs. the New Orleans Saints.
The Jaguars led for most of the game before Spencer Rattler led a second-half comeback, including a touchdown pass and scramble for a two-point conversion with fewer than 30 seconds left.
It appeared the Jaguars were set to get into field goal range at the end of the game before a Seth Hennigan interception ended the game with a 17-17 tie.
The Jaguars' sloppy week showed up on their first offensive drive; after several impressive plays, including a stellar third-down conversion to Brenton Strange, Trevor Lawrence committed his first turnover under Liam Coen after getting tangled up with Ezra Cleveland and botching the handoff to Tank Bigsby in the red-zone.
After the Jaguars' defense got off the field thanks to a sack by Andrew Wingard and a forced grounding penalty by Travon Walker, the offense got a chance to right their wrongs.
With the mistakes eliminated this time, the Jaguars put together a eight-play, 55-yard drive that saw the Jaguars pick up four first downs and end with a seven-yard touchdownn from Lawrence to Parker Washington.
Lawrence's Day
Lawrence completed seven straight passes during the contest, ending the game after two drives with 8-for-10 passing for 76 yards and a touchdown; one of his two incompletions was a Brian Thomas drop. His day ended with a 131.7.
In three drives under Liam Coen in the preseason: 14-of-17 (one drop) for 119 yards and 1 touchdown.
"I thought he was executing really well," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said during his halftime interview. "The ball was coming out, he was getting through progressions. Had the one drop, maybe a little bit of a low ball to BT. But I thought other than that, he executed really well."
Rest of the Cast
The Jaguars also got their running game going with the first team offense, with Travis Etienne picking up several key yards on eight rushes for 24 yards. Tank Bigsby also made a big play on a screen pass for a 19-yard gain, while Brenton Strange had two catches for 22 yards.
Rookie running back Bhayshul Tuten found the end zone for the second time this preseason with a three-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The Jaguars scored on three of their first five drives, and it likely would have been four were it not for the early fumble.
The Jaguars' banged-up offensive line also shined, with the first two units giving up zero sacks or quarterback hits in the first half and paving the way for 4.3 yards rushing per attempt.
Defensively, the standouts included linebackers Ventrell Miller and Devin Lloyd, with Lloyd recording a tackle for loss and Miller recording a second-quarter sack.
