3 Observations on Jaguars Signing Quintin Morris
The Jacksonville Jaguars made another addition to their offense this week, signing former Buffalo Bills tight end Quintin Morris to fill out the tight end room.
So, what do we make of the signing and how it impacts the Jaguars moving forward? We break it down below.
The Jaguars clearly have a type
When it comes to the tight end position, the Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen clearly have a type. Morris might be the best example of this yet as a prototypical in-line tight end whose job is clear. Morris will be asked to bring plus-blocking in both the run and pass game, add toughness to the offense, and provide a soft landing spot in the event the Jaguars need to involve a tight end on a passing play.
We have said it countless times this offseason, but it truly seems like this is how Coen envisions the tight end room working in his offense. He can throw the ball all over the field with Brian Thomas Jr, Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown. He will need guys like Morris to do the dirty work.
This further explains Evan Engram move
When the Jaguars moved on from Evan Engram ahead of free agency, there were plenty of raised eyebrows from fans and the casual NFL world. But after seeing how the Jaguars have built their new tight end room with the additions of Morris, Hunter Long and Johnny Mundt, it has become clear what the Jaguars want from the position.
Simply put, the days of move tight ends seem to be gone in Jacksonville. Pass-catching tight ends who are not strong blockers or in-line players still carry a ton of value in the NFL, but it is clear they are not as valued in the Jaguars' offense.
Jaguars' rushing production could take a big hike
The biggest winners from this move -- and from the Jaguars' rebuilt tight end room in general -- are the running backs. The Jaguars know they need to turn their running game around to give Trevor Lawrence and company the best chance to succeed, and the tight ends will play a big role in that come Week 1.
If the Jaguars' rushing production takes a leap in 2025, then the Jaguars' tight end room with be a big reason why. Between Morris, Long, Mundt, and Brenton Strange, the Jaguars now have four quality blockers at the position.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about the Morris signing.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Morris signing when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.