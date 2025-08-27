Why Rashee Rice News is a Boon For Jaguars
When the Kansas City Chiefs lost wide receiver Rashee Rice last season due to a season-ending injury, it was clear that no matter what tactics they employed or what players they brought in, they were missing a critical piece of their offense that forced Patrick Mahomes to play more conservatively.
While Mahomes was able to navigate the waters all the way back to the Super Bowl, the clear loss of firepower was too much, as the Chiefs were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
Now in 2025, the Chiefs are in a position to lose Rice again, this time for six games, which would mean the Jacksonville Jaguars could cross off one potential matchup nightmare for their game against the AFC Champions in week five.
"NFL is aiming for at least a potential six-game suspension for Chiefs WR Rashee Rice for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, sources tell ESPN," reported NFL Insider Adam Schefter. "The suspension would kick in at the start of this season."
Rice was officially suspended by the NFL for six games.
What Does This Mean For the Jaguars?
Obviously, not having Rice on the field would be a massive boost to a Jaguars secondary that has yet to be tested against a true NFL opponent. In under four full games last season, Rice was targeted 29 times. He caught 24 of those passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns.
Rice, who's speed helped open up the entire field for Mahomes, was a perennial threat in the sides of secondaries, due to his ability to stretch the field vertically and horizontally, with Mahomes being able to hit him at any point in his route.
Xavier Worthy
Worthy, another speedster who played collegiate football in the state of Texas came into his own after Rice went down with injury. Displaying the hands and afterburners in the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss, Rice's absence means that at the very least, unless Hollywood Brown develops hands, the Chiefs are entering the game with only one man who is able to take the top off.
Travis Kelce
Kelce, who started to show his age last season, has perpetually benefited from his understanding of coverages and his ability to predict the gaps in the defense, gaps created by the secondaries' need to stretch out to cover these speedsters.
With Rice out of the picture, containing Kelce just got a lot easier.
