Trevor Lawrence Must Continue to Grow
The Jacksonville Jaguars escaped the Bay Area with a 26-21 upset win over the San Francisco 49ers that would make Sean Connery's John Mason jealous. That win moved them to 3-1 on the 2025 NFL season, putting the Jaguars ahead of schedule in their rebuild under Head Coach Liam Coen.
However, the offense has been lagging behind, at least against the expectations that came with the team's new hire. With Coen on board to take over a unit that already featured some high-profile talent, such as Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr., Brian Thomas Jr., and second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr., there was a lot of optimism that this could be an elite attack in 2025.
While the running game has been in the upper echelon of the NFL, the Jaguars haven't been nearly as successful through the air as they hoped to be. A lot of the blame has to fall on BTJ and the rest of Jacksonville's wide receivers, who led the league in drops in the first three games. However, T-Law has to shoulder some of the burden, too.
When will Trevor Lawrence break out under Liam Coen?
The good news is, Trevor Lawrence has steadily been progressing throughout the 2025 season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He didn't have the best statistical outing against the San Francisco 49ers, but he avoided any turnovers and helped lead his team to a road upset, throwing for 174 yards and a touchdown on 21-of-31 passing.
He was visibly upset at multiple times throughout the contest, though, including after a failed two-point conversion after Parker Washington's punt-return touchdown. He knew that his offense stagnated in the second half, scoring just three points after intermission. Head Coach Liam Coen was still encouraged by what he saw from his quarterback, while acknowledging that there's still plenty of room for Lawrence to grow:
"Yeah, I thought if you look at the first half, man, he was dialing. I mean, I thought he was getting the ball out accurately, much improved on the outbreakers on really both to his left and to his right. We did miss a few ops [opportunities] in the first half on a couple of down-the-field shots, and then in the second half, it just kind of started slow. We missed the throw to Travis [Hunter] on the left side. Then the penalties started to tick up, the uptick in penalties, and so then the operation gets a little bit jacked up, and you just saw maybe some just misses.
He'll say it... alright, what exactly, conceptually, to be able to continue to find completions, but to not turn it over and to continue to put us in the right position in terms of running the football. He's been phenomenal with the protections, the schemes, getting us in the right protections, but I think it was a step in the right direction in a lot of ways, and he can clean up some of the things from the second half. It's very correctable. And then, making a play at the end of the game, obviously, we wanted to get out of bounds, but then makes the play to [TE] Hunter Long, big-time moment. So, a lot to build off.”
