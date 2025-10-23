State of the Jaguars Entering the Bye Week
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a brutal loss, coming in the hands of the Los Angeles Rams in London, England, last week. It was a game that the Jaguars just did not have a good showing from start to finish. It is one that they want to forget as well.
The Jaguars are looking to get back on track, and they will have to do that after the bye week. This will be a good time for this new regime to analyze their team and look at different areas they could improve in.
One thing that will have to get better is the quarterback play of Trevor Lawrence. He has been good this season, but the consistency is still shaky at times. That is one thing that head coach Liam Coen is trying to get out of Lawrence. One week, you see Lawrence taking that next step to be a better quarterback in the league. Then the following week, you see him go back to making mistakes. That is something that cannot happen if this team wants to win the AFC South.
On SI gave their recent updated NFL Power Rankings going into Week 8, and they have the Jaguars at No. 16. That is one ranking the Jaguars want to improve on. And they know they have to start winning games.
16. Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence is still struggling. The former No. 1 overall pick was expected to take a leap under Liam Coen, but he has had one of the most disappointing starts to a season in his career. The Jaguars’ lack of reliable receiving options is a real issue, but his feel for the game and streaky play has reared its ugly head during the first losing streak of the Coen era.
John Shipley, Jacksonville Jaguars On SI
"The things that show up obviously are the penalties, just those operational errors," said Jaguars Robert Hainsey. "Operation, penalties, missed assignments, those are all things that are super controllable as a group and as individuals. Penalties, mental errors, they're going to show up. It's just the nature of the game, but when you compound those with having to play really good teams and really good players where you're battling technique-wise all the time, everyone's going to get beat at some point."
