Power Rankings Round-Up: Jaguars Finally Get Unwanted Respect

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally done it. That can refer to a couple of things. Most importantly, they've taken sole possession of the top spot in the AFC South, vaulting the Indianapolis Colts with a critical head-to-head victory in Week 14. Jacksonville didn't just get the win; it absolutely eviscerated Indy, 36-19, to snatch the division crown and prove to the world that this team can't be taken lightly.



The other thing that the Jaguars have finally done? Earn the respect of the national media. They don't want it, though. Head Coach Liam Coen has quickly instilled his identity into this roster, but he's also picked up on some of Duval's tendencies, including an underdog mentality.

This team knows full well that no one really believes in them. They've moved up several spots in the power rankings across the league, but they virtually forced these outlets to give them their flowers. That hasn't stopped everyone from slighting the Jaguars, though.



Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) runs on the field before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars rising to the top of the AFC



The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting hot at the perfect time. They've rattled off four straight wins to climb to the top of the AFC standings while the rest of the conference is quickly crumbling around them. They've joined the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, and Houston Texans as the hottest teams on their side of the bracket.



Meanwhile, teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Indianapolis Colts seem to be fighting to see who can drop out of the Wild Card race the fastest. Jacksonville should have loftier goals than just winning the division — it could legitimately earn the second seed in the AFC if it keeps up the current pace.



Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tim Patrick (17) sits on the field after catching a touchdown pass, as teammates tight end Brenton Strange (85) and quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) join in against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Jaguars' Power Rankings



CBS Sports: 6, Last: 8



ESPN: 8, Last: 13



NFL.com: 9, Last: 12



Yahoo Sports: 13, Last: 12



Head Coach Liam Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence echoed the same sentiment following their big win over the Colts: this team knows that no one respects them, and they like it that way.

For proof, look no further than Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab, who moved the Jaguars down a spot in his power rankings after their blowout victory. At least some writers are giving Jacksonville kudos, even if the team doesn't want anything to do with it. Still, it's nice for the fans to see people like CBS Sports' Pete Prisco show the Jaguars some love:

"Taken as a whole, the roster's talent won't wow anyone, which is a testament to the coaching staff. But general manager James Gladstone has made savvy additions, including acquiring receiver Jakobi Meyers from the Raiders. He has juiced up the offense in a big way. The Jaguars are up to No. 6 in my Power Rankings this week as they continue to shock a lot of people. In a year without many dominant teams, could they get hot and make a run?"

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks on near head coach Liam Coen during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

